MIDDLETOWN — The sport of golf requires an ability to overcome adversity on a hole-by-hole basis and rewards those who can maintain a level of consistency.
Thursday afternoon, Frankton’s Liam Baker sidestepped some early bad luck to earn medalist honors, but a steady stream of play from Shenandoah resulted in a 162-167 win for the Raiders at Tri-County Golf Club.
The Raiders were led by Ryan Craig and Cohen Shores, who each toured the par-36 front-nine in 39 strokes, and Case Morehouse’s score of 40. It is that kind of balance coach Thom Zimmer is looking for from a squad that sent an individual — Jordan Zody — to the regional the last two seasons but is looking to advance through sectional as group this spring.
“We’re just continuing to work on our consistency,” Zimmer said. “They all can score well. It’s just trying to put it together. Like any team, we’re trying to put it together at the right time.”
Morehouse’s round was highlighted by a birdie on the par-5 second, and Shenandoah’s fourth scorer, Landon Harter, also made birdie on No. 2 and finished with a 44.
“This is a great group of kids who understands what a team means and how to help each other as opposed to individual accolades or scores,” Zimmer said.
Even after the victory, Zimmer was working with several of Shenandoah’s younger players on their putting at the ninth green.
But the last player to leave was the team’s lone senior — Craig — who will be playing at IU-East next year.
“Jordan, for years, would always be the last one out here working with me on putting,” Zimmer said. “Ryan has got that same work ethic. He’ll do things on his own, but he’s realizing as a senior that he needs to pass this on to the younger kids.”
One of the longer hitters in the area, Baker’s approach shot on the par-5 second hole appeared to be destined to supply him with an eagle opportunity after opening with a par.
But that hope faded as he saw the ball land, bounce over 30 feet in the air and settle into the deep rough behind the green.
A sprinkler head was the culprit, turning an almost certain birdie into a near-disaster for Baker, who mis-hit his first chip out of the rough and had to settle for a bogey 6. Yet, he bounced back to make par on the following hole and settled into a strong day.
“After hitting the sprinkler head that was hole-high and then chipping three times just to get back on the green, it was tough to get my head back in,” Baker said. “But a one-putt on the par-3 and then hitting the fairway got me back in the groove.”
“The obstacles he overcame were kind of big and put him in tough situations,” Frankton coach Jeff Bates said. “Golf is like that sometimes, where you have a bad break — you hit a good shot but have a bad break.”
Frankton’s scoring was rounded out by Jace Scott with a 40, Carson Ward with a 44 and a 45 from Jett Hiatt.
Both teams will go for conference titles Saturday as Frankton heads to the Marion Elks for the Central Indiana Conference tournament and Shenandoah plays in the Mid-Eastern Conference championship at Crestview in Muncie.