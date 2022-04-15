FAIRMOUNT -- Reanna Stinson had the meet of her life Friday night in the Madison County Track and Field Championships at Madison-Grant.
The Alexandria senior captured four events, including the high jump for the third time, and with it the John McCord Memorial Award for outstanding girls athlete.
Stinson, who scored 40 of the Tigers' 90 team points, jumped 5-foot-2 for the win and added the 800 meters (2 minutes, 46.60 seconds) and two relays to her victory total.
Alexandria finished third in the girls team standings behind Pendleton Heights (139 points) and M-G (109). Frankton (89) was fourth.
PH also was the boys team champion with 125 points, ahead of Frankton (115), Anderson (106.5) and M-G (98).
Stinson anchored Alexandria's 3,200 relay winning team with Kylan McFall, Payton Pulley and Lilly Thomas (11:16.17), and the 1,600 relay with McFall, Pulley and Jada Stansberry (4:37.39).
"I was surprised with myself because I was so close to beating my (personal records) and stuff," Stinson said. "My PR in the high jump is 5-3. I wasn't expecting to win the 4x4, let alone the 800, and it was shocking."
Liberty Christian senior Noah Price won the boys McCord award, dominating the 800 (2:04.90), 1,600 (4:37.21) and 3,200 (10:43).
M-G senior Tanner Brooks blazed his way to daylight and repeat wins in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, as well as anchoring a first in the 400 relay with Clayton Hill, Andrew Stanley and Zander Gillespie (46.14).
Brooks left the competition in his wake in both his sprints, beginning in the 100, in which he was timed in 11:10 seconds and then in the 200, in which he won in 22.86 and by 1.25 seconds.
Brooks was denied a fourth win in the 1,600 relay, in which his team was disqualified for interference. Frankton won it in 3:44.27 (Dillon Pratt, Luke Harrison, Jack Melvin and Corbin Alexander).
Anderson's Malena Higgins set the only meet record, becoming the first to exceed 40 feet in the shot put (41-0) and in turn repeating. Higgins completed her throws sweep in the discus (106-8).
M-G had a pair of double winners, Gabe Wedmore in the shot put (48-7) and discus (143-9), and Emma Ewer in the 200 for the second time (26.88) and pole vault (6-0).
PH's Jaycee Thurman doubled in the 1,600 (6:07.15) and 3,200 (no time was recorded because of a timing malfunction).
Frankton's Braxton Walls, a state qualifier last year, repeated in the high jump (6-0).
Also for Frankton, Bella Dean took the 300 hurdles (52.3) and was on the winning 400 relay squad with Sydney Duncan, Skyler Drake and Eva Bott (53.75). Dillon Pratt won the boys 400 for the Eagles (55.68).
PH's Kaycie Warfel's 12.62 in the 100 was just .05 of a second off the meet record set by Arabian Kiawna Cottrell in 2014.
Elwood's Jayden Reese became a two-time champ of the boys 300 hurdles (44.10), as did PH's Brenden Hubble in the boys pole vault (9-0).
Anderson swept the straightaway hurdles, Tremayne Brown taking the boys 110 (16.07) and Zoe Allen the girls 100 (16.96).
In the long jump, Anderson Prep's Luis Rodriguez led the boys (19-1 3/4), and M-G's Azmae Turner did the same with the girls (15-11 3/4).
Stansberry won the girls 400 (no time recorded), and PH took the boys 3,200 relay (Jason List, Andrew Blake, Will Coggins and Avry Carpenter, 8:51.55).