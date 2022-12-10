LAPEL — At some point, the incredible streak that has opened the career of Lapel freshman Laniah Wills will come to an end.
For the time being, Wills continues to churn out double-doubles and is having fun doing it and the Bulldogs have been the beneficiary.
The 6-foot center scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds — her 11th double-double in as many games — to lead three Bulldogs in double figures as Lapel started hot and pulled away late for a 56-38 win over Tipton.
It was the sixth straight win for Lapel (8-3) while the Blue Devils fall to 4-4 on the season.
With wins against Alexandria and 4A Greenfield-Central already under their belt during this run of victories and another tough stretch coming up between now and Christmas, this has been a good time for the Bulldogs to test themselves.
“Tipton is always tough, they’re always physical, they can always play, and the (Ashlee) Schram girl is someone we’re very familiar with,” Lapel coach Zach Newby said. “We knew coming in that this would be a test.”
To open Saturday afternoon’s tilt with Tipton, the Bulldogs came out on fire, connecting on six of 10 field goal attempts in the first quarter in racing out to an 18-6 lead. Two of Lapel’s opening period misses resulted in second-chance points. Wills put back a Jaylee Hubble miss on the team’s second possession and later drilled a 3-point basket after Maddy Poynter grabbed an offensive rebound to give Lapel its first double-digit lead at 12-2.
It was the type of start that has been a regular occurrence, as the Lapel offense has been held to single-digit first quarter points only twice all season.
“I feel like we’ve had really good starts all year, which is huge,” Newby said. “If you dig yourself a hole early, you’re going to be in trouble.”
But the Blue Devils would not go away so quietly.
A 3-point basket by Hallie Wolfe and a pair of free throws by Schram — an IU-South Bend commit — trimmed the Lapel lead to 26-20. But Lapel senior Deannaya Haseman drilled a 3-point basket as time expired to maintain a 9-point advantage at intermission for the Bulldogs.
Haseman finished with 11 points and was 3-of-4 on 3-point shooting and 4-of-5 overall.
“Deannaya is so efficient,” Newby said. “There are people who say, ‘Man, I wish Deannaya would shoot it more.’ I don’t necessarily, because the shots she’s taking are good shots.”
Lapel opened the third quarter with six straight points. Haseman scored on a putback, Wills on a reverse and Poynter scored from the baseline to push the lead back to 12 points.
Again, the Blue Devils fought back and closed to within six at 35-29 on a pair of Schram free throws. But after Tipton failed on two possessions to get closer, Poynter scored at the rim and followed with a 3-point basket — both scores on assists from Rosemary Likens — and the lead was back to 11.
Schram scored off a missed free throw to pull Tipton within eight points, but Haseman answered with a 3-point basket to start a 12-0 Lapel run that put the game away. Wills scored four points during the run, including a layup off a brilliant bounce pass through traffic by senior point guard Kerith Renihan.
The chemistry between the senior four-year starter and the newcomer has developed to the point where they can communicate with their eyes.
“At practice, we plan stuff and whisper when we’re scrimmaging,” Wills said. “I can see when she’s trying to do something and she can see when I’m trying to do something. We just see each other.”
“That’s the kind of stuff we’re starting to see,” Newby said. “(Renihan) has gotten away from the over-the-head stuff and the sloppy stuff. She just sees it...she knows the angle she has to get to to get the ball to her.”
Defense was key again for Lapel. Although the 6-3 Schram finished with 19 points to lead all players, she was held without a field goal in the first half and most of her scoring was done off the glass, where she also led all players with 16 rebounds — seven on the offensive end. Wolfe — who entered averaging over 13 points per game — was held to just the second quarter 3-point basket.
“We wanted to be sure to try to control Schram and Wolfe both," Newby said. "We knew we were not going to be able to stop them both completely.
“Part of stopping them is making sure they don’t have the ball. So we took care of it, they played a zone, and we moved the ball — not hold it, but move it until we got what we wanted, and I felt like we did that.”
Newby also credited Renihan with blanking Wolfe while she was guarding her.
Poynter finished with 13 points and four assists for Lapel and Hubble added six points.
Wills, who added two blocks, an assist, and a steal to her stat line for the day, felt this was the way she could play this season before it ever started. She is averaging better than 18 points and 14 rebounds per contest and has been doing most of it with a smile on her face.
“I’ve never seen a high school kid attack the rebound the way she does, boys or girls,” Newby said. “She wants every single rebound.”
She even paused during her halftime warmups to cheer on a saxophone solo from the Lapel band.
“I’m having a lot of fun,” she said. “I love the support, I love the team, and I love everything about this.”
Lapel has a busy two weeks ahead with games next week at Eastern Hancock and at home for senior night against Monroe Central, followed by battles with 3A Hamilton Heights and 4A Greenwood.