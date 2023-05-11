PENDLETON — Courtney Study improved to 10-0 this softball season, and Class 4A No. 7 New Palestine compiled 18 hits in Thursday’s 11-2 Hoosier Heritage Conference victory over No. 6 Pendleton Heights at Legends Field.
Allie Blum ignited the New Pal offense and bashed her team-leading seventh home run in the first inning with a shot over the left-field fence. With two outs, Maddie Engle delivered a two-run double past a diving left fielder to give the Dragons a 3-0 lead.
“Even when she is not hitting, defensively is where she really helps our team. You see her at shortstop making all the plays look easy,” New Palestine coach Ed Marcum said.
Bo Shelton launched a towering solo home run fair of the left-field foul pole to put the Arabians on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning. The Earlham commit recorded her sixth homer of the season and led the Arabians with three hits in the game. Pendleton Heights coach Rob Davis mentioned Shelton’s mighty bat and arm speed will translate best on the field at Earlham next spring.
“She is a big, strong kid,” Davis said. “She can crush the ball, and it showed tonight.”
Katie Hirschy retaliated for the Dragons (16-4, 5-1 HHC) and led off the second inning with a blast over the left-field fence for her fifth homer of the season. Later, with two runners on base, Alyssa Mumaw hit an RBI single past a diving third baseman to increase the New Pal lead to 5-1.
“They were hitting her (Findlay),” Davis said. “They were putting the ball in play, and we couldn’t keep the ball in the park. I had to try something and wanted to see where Ari (Rector) was as a sophomore coming in at a big spot.”
In the third inning, Hirschy drove in Engle on a single to left field. Engle evaded the tag on a play at the plate and slid in safely to score. Engle later earned a sacrifice fly to center field, and Hirschy hit an RBI single off the center-field fence as the Dragons hit around during the fourth inning. Hirschy and Engle combined for five hits and seven RBI in the win.
“I just thought we were really patient,” Marcum said. “We had a problem chasing some bad pitches, and we talked about being patient and hitting our pitch. We hit the ball really hard tonight.”
Down 11-1 with two outs in the fifth inning, Kelsey Day came through with an RBI knock to right field, and Shelton scored to avoid defeat by run rule. Pendleton Heights (16-5, 3-2) finished the loss a meager 2-for-9 at the plate with runners in scoring position.
“Disappointing, we thought we were with them,” Davis said. “And we are. We are better than what we showed on the field tonight. They had 18 hits. We had 11 hits. The problem is their hits came with two outs.”
Pendleton Heights will compete in the Shelbyville Softball Invitational on Saturday.