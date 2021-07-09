Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.