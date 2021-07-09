ANDERSON — There should be very little surprise that Shenandoah’s talented senior Blake Surface would be named to play in the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s North-South All-Star game.
In addition to being very deserving after capping a great career with a banner senior season, it is also in Surface’s blood.
Following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, Blake became the third member of his family to participate in the classic, now in its 55th year. Friday night at Anderson University, he suited up at outside linebacker for the South squad.
He said a highlight of the week has been practicing with some of the best seniors from around the state, many who will be playing in college, all playing their final high school game.
“It’s been awesome right from the start,” Blake said. “It wasn’t awkward or anything, it’s just been a bunch of football guys … A lot of us, whether we’re playing college ball or not, we’re looking at this as our last high school game, and we’re excited for it.”
As players from both sides got comfortable with the flow of the game, Blake began making an impact late in the first quarter.
He ended the quarter with a tackle for a loss as he grabbed the North ball carrier behind the line, and on one series in the second quarter, he made three straight tackles to force a punt.
There was plenty of that in the game as Blake and the South rolled to a 45-7 win. He was officially credited with 5 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
“That was part of my motivation to come in here and win so big, so that was awesome,” he said. “It felt great. I got of to a start where I was trying to figure out where I was at a new position with a bunch of new guys, but by the end of the game I felt like I was all over the place. To play with this skill-level (defensive) line, it makes it a lot easier to play against all-stars.”
After playing at Ball State, Blake’s grandfather Mark Surface became a high school coaching legend, having won over 250 games in 39 years — including two state runner-up finishes. He guided Marion to the state championship game as the only school in the 90-year history of the NCC to ever make the state finals. He is in the State of Indiana Football, New Castle and Ball State University Halls of Fame and was conference coach of the year 11 times.
“My grandpa coached in this for a couple years,” Blake said. “My dad played in this game before he went off to college, so it’s a little family tradition here.”
Matt Surface played for Mark at Marion before going on to a career at Indiana University, where he was a two-time team captain under coach Bill Mallory. At IU, Surface intercepted three passes over two years and Friday, he — along with his wife, Charity — watched his son play high school ball one last time.
“I’m just really happy for him because Charity and I know better than anyone else the work that he’s put in,” Matt said. “Not only the commitment in the weight room and on the field, but off the field. His focus, his integrity and his character, he has earned this spot.”
In his final year with the Raiders, Surface accounted for over 500 yards in rushing and receiving, picked off four passes defensively and scored a total of 10 touchdowns. After playing safety at the high school level, he will be transitioning to outside linebacker this fall at Indiana State and possibly to inside linebacker later in his career.
“They run a 4-2-5, so that allows for a rover defensive back or an outside linebacker who can play the pass,” he said. “That’s where they see me fitting in right away. I don’t know how much playing time I’ll get those first couple years, but if I fill out a little more, get up to the 230 (pound) range, I could fit in at middle linebacker.”
Blake also played basketball and baseball at Shenandoah and was a part of a lot of wins for the Raiders. It was a four-year stretch that he will always remember fondly.
“It was a great four years for me,” he said. “I think having the chance to be at a smaller school and compete in three sports was awesome. I was around a lot of different coaches and experiences, too.”
Practice with the Sycamores begins for Surface at the end of July.
During the first quarter, IFCA presented Alexandria football coach Pete Gast’s daughter Allie with a $1,500 Hub Etchison Scholarship as the child of an association member. Etchison was the founder of the North-South All-Star Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.