INDIANAPOLIS – Silas Allred was already an immortal at Shenandoah going into his senior season.
Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Allred sent himself off the high school stage to do bigger things down the road in an appropriate manner.
A Team USA member and potential international star, Allred completed his tear through the 195-pound division with his fourth fall of the IHSAA State Finals and 39th of the season, earning him his second state championship.
It didn’t come easy for the nationally-ranked and University of Nebraska-bound Allred. He subdued state No. 2 Jacob LaPlace of Mishawaka in a tough battle of unbeatens, with 49 seconds remaining in the match.
Allred ran his high school win streak to 74 dating to a state quarterfinal defeat while a sophomore and finished his Shenandoah career at 144-2 (139 wins by fall), by far the winningest Raider ever.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Allred said. “I feel all my hard work has paid off and allowed me to accomplish what I wanted to accomplish.”
The last time Allred went the distance was when he won state last year, 11-2 over Greenwood’s Nick Willham. He had 13 pins in this year’s state tournament, with the longest match (before the final) just over three minutes against No. 3 JD Farrell of Fishers in the semistate.
Allred went into this weekend ranked second in the country by Flowrestling.com, third by theopenmat.com and fourth by intermatwrestle.com. He earned a No. 6 national ranking after winning a national junior title in the summer of 2018.
He came off an elbow injury sustained in a national junior team qualifying event last summer and was out nearly six months, and he showed no ill effects after he returned.
Allred found points tough to come by against LaPlace (45-1), who wrestled a very good defensive match.
A takedown 25 seconds into the contest gave Allred the cushion he needed, and he repeated that at the 25-second mark of the second period to go up 4-1.
Another takedown at the start of the third period set Allred up for one of his patented headlocks. LaPlace couldn’t get out of it, and Allred was headed to the top of the podium again.
“He’s a really, really good wrestler,” Allred said. “We compete against each other (in summer) and always root for each other and respect each other, and he wrestled a very hard match.”
Allred allowed only four points in four matches this weekend, all escapes. He was the fifth state champion to pin all his opponents during the state meet.
The first two matches Saturday for Allred were no different that any of his others this season, relatively quick pins.
In his quarterfinal, Allred took down fifth-ranked McKinley Kemper of Evansville Central (40-3) twice in the first half-minute, then completed the task 40 seconds into the match.
Allred had to go into the second period in his semifinal against No. 6 Eli Pack of Culver Academies, but he got the job done in 2:43. Allred scored a takedown and near-fall to go up 7-1, and got another takedown early in the next period.
This is Shenandoah’s third individual state championship. Erikka Hill won the girls state shot put title last May as a sophomore.
At the end of an interview for TV and the Bankers Life audience, Allred dedicated his championship to his father Eric Allred, who has been diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease).
Allred has been selected for the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic March 14, known as the “Rose Bowl of High School Wrestling.” He’ll be part of a USA All-Star squad that will meet a team of Pennsylvania stars in a dual.
Right before Allred’s match, NorthWood 182-pounder Jake Lone, coached by former Lapel football and wrestling coach Nate Andrews, fell to Mishawaka’s Joseph Walker 5-2.
