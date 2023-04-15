ANDERSON – Saturday’s Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament championship game didn’t feel so much like a passing of the torch as the completion of a hostile takeover.
There’s no doubt who the top dogs in Madison County are now.
Lapel completed a dominant tournament run with an 11-4 victory against Madison-Grant in a title game matchup of the tournament’s last two champions. In the process, the Bulldogs (6-2) became just the third team to claim consecutive county crowns – joining Pendleton Heights in 2013-14 and 2016-17.
It can also be argued Lapel has become the most legitimate threat to the Arabians’ dominance in this event at least since Highland won its final championship in 2010.
The Bulldogs’ three overall titles tie the Scots and Anderson for second place behind Pendleton Heights’ nine. And Lapel’s four championship-round appearances and two titles over the past six years equal the Arabians’ output over the same stretch.
“It’s outstanding,” Bulldogs coach Matt Campbell said of the latest championship run. “I’m proud of them. They put in – like I said the other day – a ton of work in the offseason and got off to a great start in the season and also (Saturday’s) game. Just proud of them. They did so well.”
Lapel outscored its opponents 58-5 in its three tournament victories this week, and the championship game literally started off with a bang.
Senior Owen Imel launched the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning more than 410 feet over the fence in right-center field for his second lead-off homer in as many games.
It brought a roar from the Bulldogs’ dugout and immediately set the tone for a seven-run opening outburst.
“Honestly, I was just looking for my pitch,” Imel said. “I looked, saw (Argylls starter Braiden Ross) in the bullpen a little bit, found him out, saw his arm action, and I was like, ‘All right, this is a guy we can go off early.’ So I was kind of ready for it.”
Freshman Camden Novak followed with a single, and Rylie Hudson was hit by a pitch. Both runners advanced on a double steal before Isaac Bair launched a three-run homer to left field for a stunningly quick 4-0 lead.
And Lapel kept right on rolling.
Quentin Roberts drew a walk, and Cody Baker and Darl Gustin reached on consecutive bunt singles to load the bases.
When Kai Newman followed with a walk, the first eight Bulldogs had reached base and the lead grew to 5-0.
After a pop out to first base, Imel followed with a two-run double for his second hit of the inning before Madison-Grant (4-4) finally quelled the full-frontal assault.
“We were kind of dead in pregame, and to come out that first inning and have Owen start us off with a bomb, and then I was feeling good,” Bair said. “I had another one, but credit to the other guys for fighting to get on base and giving us opportunities. It was huge.”
The Argylls – who beat Anderson in their first appearance in the tournament final two years ago – stayed true to their championship pedigree and clawed back into the game.
After a scoreless second inning, Xavier Yeagy’s RBI double got Madison-Grant on the board in the top of the third. He later scored on a wild pitch, and Lucas Humphries’ two-out single cut the deficit to 7-3.
Lapel manufactured a run to answer in the bottom of the frame when Newman walked, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a ground out by Talan Jarrett.
It was the start of a pattern that saw the Bulldogs respond to each Argylls rally.
Madison-Grant scored again on a single by Tripp Haisley to pull within 8-4 in the fourth. But Haisley was stranded at second base, and Jarrett’s RBI single in the bottom of the frame restored Lapel’s five-run advantage.
“I think that’s a testament to our mentality and our coaching staff keeping us in it, and not just guys in the lineup but guys on the bench,” Imel said. “You know, ‘Hey, get up. Let’s go. Gotta answer. Gotta win innings.’ And (if) you win more innings than them, you usually win the ballgame.”
The Bulldogs added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth inning when Baker led off with a double and scored on Newman’s double. Jarrett’s RBI single capped the scoring.
It was the second victory for Campbell in four trips to the championship game, making him the first Class 2A coach with multiple titles and tying him with Highland’s Jason Stecher for the fourth-most championships overall. Former Pendleton Heights coach Travis Keesling holds the record with five titles.
But the focus as players posed for pictures and celebrated with family members in a joyous postgame scene was squarely on the present.
“We’re not in a conference,” Bair said. “This is what we play for every year, and to be able to come out and do it senior year and then beat Pendleton in the semifinals and turn around and beat Madison-Grant, it’s – I don’t even know.
“It’s just awesome.”