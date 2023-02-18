LOGANSPORT — The Lapel girls basketball team is heading to the Class 2A state championship game for the first time after a 51-38 victory over No. 3 Central Noble on Saturday evening in the semistate championship game at the Berry Bowl.
Lapel (22-7) will face defending 2A state champion Forest Park (25-3) after the Rangers held off North Knox 41-36 in the southern part of the bracket in Shelbyville.
But worrying about the team that ended its corporation-mate Frankton’s state run a year ago is a concern for another day. The Bulldogs will celebrate their first semistate championship for as long as they can before worrying about next weekend at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
“I’m super excited about it, and I don’t know anything about Forest Park,” Newby said. “We’ll start watching film and preparing for it, but right now we’re just enjoying this part. We’ll start thinking about Forest Park next week.”
“I was just, ‘Wow, this is really happening. We’re really about to win semistate,’” junior Maddy Poynter said. “I was just so excited and happy. I’ve never been this far, and it’s such a great feeling.”
The biggest win in program history required every player to contribute.
Lapel took its first lead at 3-2 on a 3-point basket by Deannaya Haseman and grew the advantage to 16-8 at quarter’s end when Rosemary Likens delivered a long-range shot off Newby’s bench.
But Central Noble — whose only prior losses were to 3A state finalist Fairfield — surged back. A 3-pointer by Meghan Kiebel was followed by five straight points from Madison Vice to tie the game at 16-16.
Likens and fellow junior reserve AnnaLee Stow carried the Lapel offense in the second quarter. A Stow elbow jumper reclaimed the lead for the Bulldogs, and after a Kiebel layup, Likens scooped up a loose ball and sank a short jumper for a 20-18 lead. Stow scored the final four points of the quarter on a pair of baskets in the lane as the Bulldogs carried a slim 24-22 lead into the locker room.
Stow averages about 4 points as a reserve but contributes solid minutes off the bench game in and game out -- something that was rarely more true than Saturday evening.
“AnnaLee killed it,” senior guard Kerith Renihan said. “She is a beast.”
“She never loses confidence in herself, and we know we can count on that,” Newby said. “She’ll step up when we need her to, and that’s huge.”
Stow, who finished with eight points and five rebounds, said it was a matter of making her first basket to build confidence for what would become one of the biggest games of her career.
“I just knew we needed a win, and once the first one went in, I just kept going,” she said.
Five straight Haseman points — two free throws and a long 3-point shot — pushed the Bulldogs' lead back to five at 29-24.
Again, the Cougars charged back. And this time, they were able to take their second lead as Vice sank a pair of free throws for a 31-29 lead.
That advantage was short-lived.
A Haseman free throw and two charity tosses each by Laniah Wills and Renihan were followed by a Stow rebound basket to restore a five-point advantage for the Bulldogs before Kiebel trimmed it back to 36-33 with a drive to close the third quarter.
Vice tied the game at 38-38 early in the fourth quarter with a drive to the basket.
Those were the final points for Central Noble as the Lapel defense put the clamps on the Cougars.
A free throw and layup from Wills started a game-ending 13-point run, but the biggest play again came from Stow.
After committing a lane violation while attempting a free throw, Stow immediately made amends as she jumped a passing lane for a steal. While she missed the breakaway shot opportunity, Maddy Poynter was there for the rebound and score for a 43-38 lead.
It was a play that took the remaining wind out of the Cougars' sails and as much anything, provided an example of how the Bulldogs are always there for each other.
“I just saw her staring at (Vice), and if we got that steal, that would be a game changer,” Stow said. “I just went for it. She had been looking at (Vice), and she’s her best player.”
“AnnaLee stepped up today. She came off the bench and right to it,” Poynter said. “I was trailing on the play, and I always have my teammate’s back no matter what. She missed it, but I was right there to put it back in.”
Central Noble, which upended Lafayette Central Catholic by a point in a hard-fought second semifinal earlier in the day, could not find the offensive range the rest of the way. While Lapel struggled (9-for-16) at the free throw line during the final period, they made enough plays to hold on and advance.
“It was just amazing,” Renihan said. “Our main goal was to get a sectional, but look at us now. We’re going to state.”
Lapel overcame double-digit deficits in all three sectional wins and an early deficit against Eastbrook in regional before recording convincing semistate wins over top-five teams Andrean and Central Noble despite being the one remaining team in 2A not ranked in the top 10.
Polls and win-loss records matter little to this bunch.
“We’re just grittier than everyone else, and they never quit,” Newby said. “When everyone in the stands gets nervous when it gets close or we get down, the most important people don’t. They’ll handle the pressure. They’ll come back. They’ll make big shots.”
“That’s really what a team is. You can’t win with just one player,” Poynter said. “Everyone has their role. We have determination and perseverance. No matter what, if we’re down and not doing well, we’re going to come back.”
Wills led the way with 13 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks, but production was spread evenly among the Bulldogs' roster. Haseman finished with 11 points and three steals, Poynter scored 10 points, Likens scored five to go with Stow’s eight and Renihan — limited to four points — had five assists.
Once again, Renihan made the difference defensively, holding Vice — a Siena Heights commit — to 13 points, a full four points below her season average.
And, in typical Bulldog fashion, she shared the credit for that accomplishment.
“It’s a good feeling,” she said. “I tried my best, and my team had my back. They knew I was hurt — I had rolled my ankle early — but my team had my back, and if she got around me, they were there.”
The 2A state title game will take place at approximately 12:45 p.m. following the 10 a.m. 1A game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis next weekend.