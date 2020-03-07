ALEXANDRIA — Frankton threw all of the defensive energy it had against Wapahani over the final three quarters, but the result was just three points short.
Wapahani started fast for the third straight game and defeated its third straight Madison County foe to win the boys basketball sectional at Alexandria on Saturday night, 46-43.
A swarming defense let the Eagles storm back from an 18-5 hole and set them up for a near-perfect third quarter, which put them in position for another sectional title.
“That was the most gutsy performance I have seen, ever,” said Frankton coach Brent Brobsston. “We had to go to a defense we hadn’t even practiced for tonight. The kids bought into it and nearly pulled it off. I couldn’t be more proud.”
Wapahani dissected the defense in the first quarter, comfortably hitting three of its six 3-point attempts while the Frankton offense only got an inside field goal from Ayden Brobston over the first eight minutes.
Then came the Eagles’ fire drill, designed to make the Raiders more worried about dousing flames than hitting jump shots. Though the Raiders still hit 3-of-5 from long range, they also had seven turnovers, and that ignited the Frankton spark.
Frankton went from being down 24-10 to getting back in the game with an 11-2 run to trail just 26-21, which was the halftime score. It was a team effort with all five starters scoring in the period.
Defensively, a key element was Bryce Hodson. The agile and lanky junior was mostly responsible for providing the double team on the Wapahani guards.
“He was a pivotal part of that, to be sure,” said Brobston.
In the third quarter, the Eagles allowed just a single 3-pointer and only 10 points to the Raiders. Frankton’s Luke Sheward went on a 10-point rampage, never missing a shot. With eight minutes to play, it looked like the Eagles had completely recovered and had the Raiders on the ropes with a 38-36 lead.
But things remained tight through the final stanza. Frankton was slowed by Hodson’s knee injury, which took him out for the remainder of the contest. Zac Davenport filled in admirably in his role.
Ethan Bates, Frankton’s lone senior, was fouled with 1:02 left in the game and he hit both free throws. The Eagles were up 43-41.
“We decided we would stay in our defense because it had been working,” said Brobston. “We thought we could get a steal, and we almost did.”
Instead, the Raiders found senior Braxton Davis in the right baseline corner. He hit his first 3-pointer as the opening points in the contest but had not scored from long range since. But he netted that one, and Wapahani was up 44-43 with 40 seconds left.
Frankton called time out and waited for a good shot. But a turnover came first, and the Eagles were forced to foul. Trey Spence hit the first free throw but missed the second. Frankton had a rebound.
Another miscue forced another foul, and again Wapahani hit just one of two freebies. The Eagles called time out with three seconds remaining. Forced to go three-quarters the length of the court, the best they could get was an off-balance shot by Bates that was long and left.
Bates led all scorers with 16 points. He was called for a pair of charging fouls in the final quarter, and that made him more careful about his trademark drives to the hoop.
“He tried to take us on his shoulders and will us to the win,” said Broibston. “He had a fabulous game.”
Sheward was next with 12 points. Ayden Brobston finished with four points but led his team with five rebounds.
Spence scored 15 to pace Wapahani, and Drew Luce had 13. Davis scored nine points and led both teams with 10 rebounds.
The Eagles end the season with a 14-11 record while Wapahani moves on to the Lapel Regional next Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.