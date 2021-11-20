ELWOOD — It was a tough 2020-21 campaign for the Elwood boys basketball team.
John Kelly took the head coaching job just a few days before the season was scheduled to begin, and that start was postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Sprinkle in a myriad of injuries among a number of key players and Kelly’s Panthers never really got going and struggled to a 2-22 season.
But it was a year he and his team can learn from. He expects huge improvements as the Panthers return much of the starting lineup — including one of their top scorers, who will be focused fully on basketball this season.
“We just learned that being in the gym more and spending more time in the offseason was going to benefit us greatly,” Kelly said. “We had to fight through the adversity we had initially, but once we got through that, the time we spent in the gym allowed us to become a competitive team.”
With a full summer and preseason, the Panthers expect to be better prepared for this season. Kelly said the team was not efficient enough on offense a year ago and this year’s group will have a better understanding of that aspect of the game.
“They’re starting to feel real positive about their own games,” he said. “We talk about flow a lot and how we’ve got to feel each other and get into great rhythms.”
The leading returning scorer is junior guard Jayden Reese, a four-sport athlete who divided his winter season last year between basketball and wrestling. But Reese, who averaged 12.7 points and 2.5 assists last year, will be focused entirely on basketball this year due to a back injury that will not allow him to wrestle.
Kelly certainly sees a silver lining.
“I couldn’t have been happier when Jayden walked into my office and said, ‘Coach, I’m going to tell you something that is going to be music to your ears,’” he said. “Sharing that kid during the season is kind of like sharing your car. You just don’t get the full use of it. To lose him last year to injury, that was more damaging to our team than people know.”
An undersized team again this season, the Panthers will look to 6-foot-1 Hunter Sallee (8 points, 8.4 rebounds) to work in the paint again. A lineman for the Panthers’ football team, Sallee plays bigger than his height and has a lifelong basketball connection with Reese.
“The thing that really makes us go with (Hunter) in the game is Jayden,” Kelly said. “Those two grew up playing together. When you take one of those guys away from the equation, it damages the team badly.”
Kelly will look for leadership and production from one of his smartest players, senior Will Retherford (7.9 points). He also expects an expanded role from sophomore Jackson Blackford (3.5 points), who was frequently pushed into the starting lineup last year due to injuries.
He adds juniors Zane Henry, Andrew Galan and Isaac Wright as well as sophomore Gage Blackford will help this season after playing limited minutes a year ago.
“We’re not going to be a big team again. We weren’t last year,” Kelly said. “What we do have is a tenacious side. We’ve got a dog side to us. These kids are fighters. Even though we won’t have the height, we’re going to have tremendous quickness and good ball handlers.”
Elwood opens its season Nov. 27 at Wes-Del as part of a girls-boys doubleheader before a visit to county rival Lapel the following Wednesday.
