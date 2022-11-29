LAPEL -- From the moment she first swung a golf club for Lapel, it was obvious Macy Beeson was going to be special.
But few imagined at that time they were witnessing the dawning of the career of the finest girls golf player in the history of Madison County.
In 2022, Beeson capped her incredible Lapel journey by qualifying for the state finals for the fourth time in as many years and also captured her fourth straight THB Sports Girls Golf Athlete of the Year Award.
Beeson was a four-time Madison County champion, won sectional, regional and state titles as a sophomore, added a second straight state championship as a junior and posted individual numbers that stagger the imagination — even her own.
In nine-hole dual meets, her average score was 35.6. She was medalist 28 out of 30 times and was medalist in 38% of her 36-hole meets — including tournaments and postseason — with an average score of 74.11. She was medalist in 65% of her career competitions overall and on only 111 holes — out of 918 played — did she post a score of bogey or worse.
On 88% of the holes she played, she made par or better.
“I didn’t realize we played that many 18-hole matches,” she said. “That’s actually crazy. I had never thought of it like that. My dad is going to be flabbergasted.”
Those were not the statistics she concerned herself with. The route to those results contained the numbers worth watching, including fairways hit, greens in regulation and putts per hole.
“My mom has an app when I play that shows what greens I hit and how many putts I have, just to show what part of my game I need to work on the most,” Beeson said. “Winning isn’t everything to me. I would rather come out as a better player than win the tournament.”
While her game improved during her Lapel career, it was her mental maturation that saw the most growth. If success truly breeds confidence, she finished her high school career as a most confident competitor.
“Just through the ups and downs, I came out of it stronger,” she said. “The more I practiced, the more confident I am. Making those shots that help on the course, mentally I can stay around longer and not get discouraged by a bad shot.”
She placed in a tie for 32nd at this year’s state finals, coming up short of a historic third straight state championship. But the ultimate goal entering high school was to play at Prairie View every year, and that mission was accomplished.
It was a lofty aspiration but one she was proud to achieve.
“I knew I was going to have to work. It wasn’t going to be easy,” she said. “It’s something I’ve worked hard and I’m proud of myself.”
After graduation, Beeson will attend Western Michigan. She will study sports management or business and looks forward to the challenge of playing at a big — but not too big — university.
“Western Michigan was the first school that I ever had a call with during the recruiting process,” she said. “It just felt like somewhere that I would fit in well. It just felt like somewhere I wanted to be. I really wanted to go somewhere that would feel like family, but I want to play all the time, but I want to fight for my spot on the team. … I want more motivation to become a better player.”
Golf will forever be a major part of Beeson’s life and is a game she hopes to teach others as a career. The legacy she leaves behind is immense, and it was a high school journey she enjoyed. But she is ready for what’s next.
“I’m sad it’s over, but I’m ready to start a new chapter,” she said.