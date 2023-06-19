ANDERSON -- The sixth annual THB Sports Awards ceremony will emanate live Tuesday from the Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6.
Below are the finalists for the boys and girls Athlete of the Year awards. To become a finalist, an athlete must be named the THB Sports Athlete of the Year in at least one sport:
GIRLS
Golf: Macy Beeson, senior, Lapel
In 2022, Beeson won her fourth straight Madison County championship and later qualified for the state finals for the fourth time in as many years. After back-to-back state titles, she placed 32nd this season and will continue her career at Western Michigan.
Cross Country: Ava Jarrell, sophomore, Pendleton Heights
Jarrell won her second straight Madison County title and was runner-up at both sectional and regional during the postseason. She was named Honorable Mention All-State for Class 4A after a 31st-place finish at the state finals.
Soccer: Lyza DeShong, freshman, Pendleton Heights
DeShong made an immediate impact for the Arabians with four goals and four assists in the first five games of her career. She went on to lead the team with 18 goals — including a hat trick against Greenfield-Central — and added six assists.
Volleyball: Ramsey Gary, senior, Pendleton Heights
The PH libero recorded 400 digs and 63 aces this season in leading her team to its fourth Madison County title in as many tries. After winning 100 matches during her career, Gary was selected for the Under Armour All-American game.
Swimming: Maddie Heineman, senior, Pendleton Heights
The PH diver won the diving competition in nine of her team’s 11 dual meets in 2022-23. Heineman placed third at the Hoosier Heritage Conference championship and was sixth at the Fishers sectional, the top Arabian girls finisher in the postseason.
Basketball: Laniah Wills, freshman, Lapel
Wills recorded 24 double-doubles in 30 games in leading Lapel to the state finals for the first time. She averaged 15.8 points and 12.4 rebounds and broke a 27-year-old school single-season record with 371 rebounds.
Tennis: Kerith Renihan, senior, Lapel
Renihan finished with a 13-3 record as Lapel’s No. 1 singles player, leading the Bulldogs to a 10-4 mark. After dropping her initial match, Renihan won 10 in a row and advanced to the singles sectional championship match at Marion.
Track and Field: Sydney Duncan, senior, Frankton
Duncan won the shot put championships for her conference, county, sectional and regional before earning all-state status with an eighth-place finish at the state finals. She is the school-record holder in both the shot put and the 400-meter relay.
Softball-Pitcher: Shelby Messer, junior, Pendleton Heights
Messer was at her very best during the postseason, recording four victories and leading the Arabians to the semistate championship game. She finished 11-1 with a 2.46 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings.
Softball-Player: Makena Alexander, senior, Frankton
Alexander won this award for the second time after another outstanding season for the Eagles. She batted .556 with 10 home runs and 41 RBI while hitting 12 doubles and scoring 40 runs, finishing with 42 career home runs in three seasons.
BOYS
Tennis: Luke Gilman, sophomore, Madison-Grant
Gilman recorded an 18-7 record as the No. 1 singles player and led Madison-Grant to a 21-5 overall mark. He was All-CIC for the second straight season and led the Argylls to the school’s first sectional championship, eventually advancing to the regional finals.
Cross Country: Noah Price, senior, Liberty Christian
Price won his second Madison County championship and later added a sectional championship. He finished third at regional before qualifying for the state finals, placed 41st and was named the state’s 1A cross country runner of the year.
Soccer: Kam Kail, senior, Pendleton Heights
Kail earned this award for the second straight year after leading the Arabians with 18 goals and six assists. After scoring 41 goals over the course of his career, Kail will continue playing soccer at Illinois-Springfield.
Football-Defense: Dilyn Fuller, senior, Anderson
Despite being double- and triple-teamed on nearly every play, Fuller recorded over 100 tackles for Anderson to lead the North Central Conference. Six of his tackles were for a loss, he notched five sacks, forced five fumbles and will continue his football career at Indiana State.
Football-Offense: Tyler Dollar, senior, Lapel
Although he missed nearly two full games with an ankle injury, Dollar became Lapel’s all-time single-season rushing leader with 2,346 yards and 30 touchdowns. He rushed for nearly 900 yards in Lapel’s four postseason games, which included a sectional championship.
Swimming: Jacob Simpson, junior, Pendleton Heights
Just a junior, Simpson earned his second straight award after qualifying for the state preliminaries in two events. He broke the school record in the backstroke during his runner-up finish at sectional and also placed third in the butterfly.
Wrestling: Jack Todd, junior, Pendleton Heights
Todd won his first 30 matches at 145 pounds for the Arabians and qualified for the state finals. He won the sectional title and was runner-up at regional before advancing to Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a fourth-place semistate effort.
Basketball: Ahmere Carson, senior, Anderson
Carson led Anderson to a second straight Madison County championship while scoring 21.5 points per game. He led the county in scoring for the second straight year, averaged 5.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 3.6 steals and will continue his career at North Dakota State College of Science.
Golf: Sam Denny, junior, Pendleton Heights
A major contributor to consecutive Madison County golf championships for the Arabians, Denny had the low area scores at both the Noblesville sectional and the Muncie Central regional. The 2022 county medalist placed fourth this year and shot a 78 at sectional and a 79 at regional to lead area players.
Track and Field: Cameron Smith, junior, Lapel
After a runner-up finish at regional, Smith finished 21st at the state finals for Lapel, the only boys athlete from the area to advance to Bloomington. He won the race at the Mount Vernon sectional after claiming county titles in the 800 and 1,600 meters.
Baseball-Pitcher: Dylan McDaniel, senior, Shenandoah
McDaniel was dominant in earning this award for the second straight year and leading the Raiders to a 22-4 record and the 2A No. 3 ranking. He was 7-0 on the mound with an area-best 0.85 ERA with 104 strikeouts in 66 innings.
Baseball-Player: Owen Imel, senior, Lapel
The future Huntington Forester was the dominant offensive force in the area from start to finish this season. Imel finished with a .484 batting average and led the area with six home runs, 36 RBI and 14 doubles while slugging at an .879 clip.