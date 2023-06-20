ANDERSON -- The sixth annual THB Sports Awards ceremony will emanate live Tuesday from the Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6.
Below are the nominees for several awards:
BOYS MENTAL ATTITUDE
Tanner Brooks, Madison-Grant
In addition to being a top-flight football player and track sprinter, Brooks is the ultimate team player. Even when an injured hamstring stalled his record-breaking track season this spring, Brooks stayed positive and became the biggest cheerleader for his teammates.
Ricky Howell, Pendleton Heights
Howell demonstrated very early in his career he had one of the best pitching arms in the area. A series of injuries have derailed that part of his career over the last three years, but he never sulked and instead picked up his bat and continued to contribute to his team’s success.
Aaron Woodyard, Liberty Christian
Cited by his school for being a great leader, Woodyard is known for his ability to fight through difficult situations with a positive attitude. When things aren’t going well for the Lions’ soccer or baseball teams, Woodyard encourages his teammates to finish strong.
GIRLS MENTAL ATTITUDE
Alyssa Allen, Shenandoah
Despite enduring serious — at times unspeakable -- hardships at home, Allen thrived in the classroom and on the softball diamond during her time at Shenandoah. Even in defeat, Allen’s smile is omnipresent, and she is considered a leader in the classroom and in the community.
Shameel Clervrain, Liberty Christian
Cited by her school as someone who has the mindset to do the impossible, Clervrain was faced with the prospect of losing her senior year of basketball when the girls’ season was canceled due to lack of players. Instead, she suited up and played for the sectional champion boys’ team.
Haylee Niccum, Frankton
An important member of the scout team for two state finals basketball teams, Niccum had to bide her time before she had an opportunity to start this season and flourished. She tried a new sport (tennis) last year and helped the Eagles to a .500 record this year from the No. 3 singles spot.
BOYS SCHOLAR ATHLETE
Zion Bricker, Daleville
A four-year academic all-conference basketball selection, Bricker will graduate with a 4.24 grade point average. Bricker is a member of the National Honor Society, also played baseball and soccer and will attend Ball State to study accounting.
Jase Howell, Madison-Grant
Also the leading scorer for the basketball team, Howell graduates as the school’s valedictorian with a 4.0 GPA. He has been named Academic All-State for cross country and basketball and will attend Indiana on a full-ride tuition scholarship to study human biology.
Gage Rastetter, Frankton
Rastetter graduates with an Academic Honors Diploma and a 4.036 GPA, is a member of the National Honor Society and has received four academic scholarships this year. The football and baseball star is also a member of the Spanish Honor Society and the Academic Hall of Fame.
GIRLS SCHOLAR ATHLETE
Deannaya Haseman, Lapel
Haseman graduates at the top of her class with a 4.277 GPA while helping lead the basketball team to the state finals. Chosen as a Madison County Athlete of Character, she competed in multiple sports at Lapel, including as a member of the inaugural soccer team last fall.
Payton Sargent, Anderson
The valedictorian of her senior class, basketball and volleyball player Sargent will graduate with a 4.848 GPA. She will attend Notre Dame on an academic scholarship this fall to study biological sciences and was also accepted at both Northwestern and Johns Hopkins.
Lilly Thomas, Alexandria
Another valedictorian, Thomas will graduate with a 4.3 GPA this year. Also a Johnny Wilson Award finalist, Thomas was an All-Area performer in cross country and track, served as the mascot for the cheer team and is a talented actor on the stage.
BOYS COMEBACK
Andrew Blake, Pendleton Heights cross country
During the 2022 Hoosier Heritage Conference track championships, Blake suffered a stable patella fracture which sidelined him for the remainder of the spring and cast doubt on his fall cross country season. After rehab, Blake had a fine season and qualified for the state finals with a 12th-place finish at semistate.
Collin Osenbaugh, Shenandoah baseball
Tommy John surgery sidelined Osenbaugh for his freshman season at Shenandoah after committing to play baseball at Louisville. This season, Osenbaugh hit .395 with four home runs and 28 RBI to lead the Raiders while striking out 90 batters in 41 innings with a 1.71 ERA over 12 appearances.
Jack Todd, Pendleton Heights wrestling
After winning his first 25 matches of this season, Todd suffered a shoulder injury in late December and was forced to sit out a month. The junior won his first five matches after returning — including a sectional title — and was regional runner-up before advancing to the first round of the state finals in February.
GIRLS COMEBACK
Kadence Aikin, Daleville cross country
An accomplished distance runner and sprinter, Aikin anxiously awaited a diagnosis for chest pains she was suffering when running early in the fall. Once she was cleared to return, she helped the cross country team advance to regional for the first time and later was part of the school record 400-meter relay team in the spring.
Addie Brobston, Frankton basketball
Brobston suffered a devastating ACL and meniscus injury during her sophomore basketball season in 2021 and, while she returned to competition as a junior, was finally back to full-speed in 2022-23. She started for the volleyball team, averaged 2 points and 2 rebounds as basketball’s “Sixth Man” and played No. 1 singles for the tennis team.
Alexa Owens, Lapel softball
Injury-prone early in her career, Owens proved to be an invaluable component for the softball sectional championship team. In 19 games, Owens batted .382 with an OPS of .951, two home runs and 15 RBI, including a 2-for-4 day with two RBI in a 6-5 upset of defending champion Frankton in the sectional semifinal.
BOYS BREAKOUT
Devin Craig, Lapel football
Inserted as the starting quarterback four games into the season, Craig flourished under center and helped Lapel claim the sectional championship. He completed 62% of his passes for 1,560 yards and nine touchdowns and threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-13 win over Eastern Hancock during sectional.
Collin Osenbaugh, Shenandoah baseball
The Shenandoah newcomer lived up to all the hype that came with being a Louisville commit. After recovering from Tommy John surgery, Osenbaugh boasted a .728 slugging percentage at the plate and averaged better than two strikeouts per inning with a WHIP below 1.00 on the mound.
Kayden Simpson, Elwood wrestling
The freshman 106-pounder burst onto the scene with a Madison County title and, for the most part, just kept winning. He took the sectional title at his home school before advancing to semistate with a runner-up finish at the Pendleton Heights regional before completing his season at 19-6.
GIRLS BREAKOUT
Sophie Goodwin, Lapel cross country
Pick a sport, Goodwin is pretty good at it. She was a regional qualifier during track, helped the inaugural soccer team to a winning record and played for the state finals basketball team. But the freshman’s biggest splash came on the cross country courses, where she was Madison County runner-up and advanced all the way to the state finals during the postseason.
Chloe Wenger, Frankton golf
The one senior in this category, the Swiss foreign exchange student was second only to Lapel state finalist Macy Beeson on the area golf links. She was Madison County runner-up with a 77, earned CIC medalist with a 76 and later advanced to regional after shooting an 88 at the Noblesville sectional.
Laniah Wills, Lapel basketball
All Wills did during her debut was average a double-double and lead Lapel to the Madison County championship as well as a run through the postseason to the state finals. She averaged 15.8 points and 12.4 rebounds while shooting 60% from the field and boosting the Bulldogs to a 22-8 record.
HEART OF SPORTS
Anne Barnes Bennett, Elwood
Even during the recent struggles of Elwood athletics, Bennett has been an ardent and vocal supporter of the Panthers both in person and on social media. Regardless of the sport, Bennett is the town’s cheerleader who stays positive and is credited with keeping the joy in Elwood sports.
Bill Hutton, Pendleton Heights
A South Madison Community School Board member, Hutton always puts the interests of the student-athletes first and is also a fervent supporter of the band. Hutton handles walk-up music and PA duties for softball and keeps in-game stats for the basketball team.
Shane Leisure, Daleville
While Leisure supports athletes from all communities, he is especially supportive of Daleville athletics. He runs the weight and conditioning program and rarely misses a home or road competition, even after his own children have moved on from high school.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Rob Davis, Pendleton Heights softball
Despite the graduation of a number of key seniors from his 25-win semistate team of 2022, Davis and the Arabians matched that win total and advanced one more game in the postseason this year. He guided PH to a sixth straight county title as well as the Shelbyville Invitational title before dramatic sectional and regional championships.
Melissa Hagerman, Pendleton Heights cross country
Already successful as the girls cross country coach, Hagerman took on double-duty in 2022 as she took over the boys team after long-time leader Alan Holden retired. The PH teams swept the Madison County championships and both advanced to semistate where a member of each — Ava Jarrell and Andrew Blake — advanced to the state finals.
Zach Newby, Lapel girls basketball
In just his fifth season as Lapel’s coach, Newby successfully blended veteran talent with a star newcomer and took the Bulldogs where they had never been before. Lapel finished 22-8 with its first county title since 2008 and first regional since 2007 before falling by one point in the finals. Newby was named the District 2 Coach of the Year and led the Indiana Junior All-Stars this year.
TEAM OF THE YEAR
Daleville volleyball
The volleyball Broncos won 24 matches and advanced to the regional finals for the second straight year. Led by big-hitting seniors Abby Reed and Amarah McPhaul and senior twins Emilee and Lauren Finley, Daleville defeated Tri-Central and Cowan for the sectional championship before sweeping Lincoln in the first round at regional.
Lapel girls basketball
With three players earning All-State mention, the Bulldogs roared to a Madison County title before battling through a tough sectional title on their way to a state runner-up finish. Senior Deannaya Haseman was named honorable mention all-state, freshman Laniah Wills was Small School All-State and junior Maddy Poynter was named underclass honorable mention.
Pendleton Heights softball
The Arabians rolled to 25 wins and a berth in the semistate championship game. Behind the pitching of junior Shelby Messer, dramatic home runs by Bo Shelton and Katelin Goodwin and a walk-off semistate hit by Sydney Clark, Pendleton Heights was a Class 4A Final Four team for the first time in program history.
MOMENT OF THE YEAR
Ignacio Arquillos, Anderson football
Playing in his first high school football game, Spanish foreign exchange student Arquillos had the debut of all debuts. During overtime of the Sept. 23 homecoming game with Arsenal Tech, Anderson tied the game with a touchdown and Arquillos drilled the extra point for the game-winning point.
Aaron Hartley, Frankton boys tennis
Facing nine-time defending champion Lapel, Frankton came back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the tennis sectional championship, putting the championship in the hands of sophomore Hartley. After 3 hours, 30 minutes, Hartley posted a 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 win to clinch a trip to regional for the first time since 1995.
Maddy Poynter, Lapel girls basketball
With her team’s championship hopes teetering after three quarters, Poynter put up a heroic fourth period that nearly lifted Lapel to the state championship. With her team trailing 31-23 entering the final eight minutes, Poynter scored nine points, grabbed three rebounds and added an assist before her bid at a game-winning 3-pointer just missed at the buzzer.
Bo Shelton, Pendleton Heights softball
Capping a comeback that defied all odds and probability, Shelton hammered a walk-off grand slam at Legends Field to lift the Arabians to their second straight regional championship. Trailing Lawrence North 6-3 and after the first two batters had been retired, the next four players reached base before Shelton launched an 0-1 pitch over the center-field fence.