ANDERSON -- The sixth annual THB Sports Awards ceremony will emanate live Tuesday from the Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6.
Below are the nominees for the boys and girls Johnny Wilson awards. To become eligible, an athlete must earn at least two varsity letters in at least three sports:
BOYS
Mason Zent, senior, Alexandria
Zent earned 12 varsity letters, earning four letters each in track and cross country and two more for basketball. Zent was honorable mention All-THB Sports for cross country in 2021 and was a 67% shooter from 2-point range off the Alex basketball bench. This spring, he ran both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and the long jump at the Marion sectional.
Owen French, junior, Anderson
The first of two junior nominees, French has already piled up nine varsity letters, participating in cross country, swimming and track and field for each of his first three years. Last fall, French qualified for the cross country regional out of the Pendleton Heights sectional, was All-THB Sports honorable mention for the Anderson swim team and placed 15th in the 800 at track sectional.
Ethan Colvin, junior, Daleville
The second junior in this group, Colvin has garnered eight varsity letters through competing in cross country, basketball and baseball. He is a two-time all-conference baseball player, recording a 2.53 ERA this season in earning All-THB Sports status. Colvin is a two-time cross country regional qualifier, with a 27th-place finish this season at the Delta sectional.
Jayden Reese, senior, Elwood
Reese earned 15 letters, competing in basketball, track, wrestling, tennis, golf and cross country, frequently participating in multiple sports simultaneously. He was a semistate qualifier in both cross country and wrestling and won Madison County championships in wrestling and track. He was the leading scorer for the basketball team for the last three years.
Jack Melvin, senior, Frankton
With four in track and field and two each in football, cross country and swimming, Melvin accumulated 10 varsity letters. He qualified for regional in both track (2021) and cross country (2022) and placed 16th in the 100-yard freestyle at the Hamilton Southeastern sectional. Melvin also won multiple Madison County and Central Indiana Conference track championships.
Nathan Knopp, senior, Madison-Grant
Knopp earned 12 varsity letters, earning a pair for cross country and four each in wrestling and track and field. For wrestling, Knopp was a two-time Taylor Invitational champion and was runner-up in the CIC, Grant 4 and sectional meets. He was also a two-time regional and two-time semistate qualifier for the wrestling team and a part of this year’s Madison County boys track championship squad.
Mark Nielsen, senior, Pendleton Heights
Nielsen earned seven varsity letters, was a part of three Madison County championship track teams, was a regional qualifier in bowling and advanced in the doubles tournament for the tennis team. He placed third in the 110-meter hurdles at the Pendleton Heights boys invitational and helped the bowling team advance to regional in January.
GIRLS
Lilly Thomas, senior, Alexandria
Also a scholar athlete finalist and a Red Haven nominee, Thomas earned 10 varsity letters, four in both cross country and track and field and two as a cheerleader. She has been named All-Madison County three times and All-CIC twice in cross country and is a semistate qualifier. Thomas placed sixth in the 3,200 this spring at sectional and has served as the Tigers mascot for the last two years.
Julia Smith, junior, Anderson Prep
The only junior among this year’s girls nominees, Smith has accumulated three letters each for volleyball, basketball and track and field. She holds the school record for the 300-meter hurdles and placed fifth in the event at the Pendleton Heights sectional. She averaged 2.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 steals this year for the basketball team.
Kenzie Cornwell, senior, Elwood
Cornwell has earned 11 varsity letters playing volleyball, basketball, volleyball, softball and swimming and is the only 2023 Panthers graduate to receive a D1 athletic scholarship. This year for the softball team, she batted .507 with five homers, 12 doubles, three triples and 31 RBI while scoring 30 runs. She will continue her softball career next year at Indiana State.
Bella Dean, senior, Frankton
A key defensive cog for the 2022 state finals basketball team, Dean earned 11 career varsity letters. She helped the Eagles to a pair of CIC golf championships, was a qualifier for the track and field regional multiple times and won the 2023 Madison County championship in the 300-meter hurdles. She averaged a career-best 7.8 points this year on the basketball court.
Kerith Renihan, senior, Lapel
A state finalist in two different sports, Renihan earned 12 varsity letters, including four for basketball, three each for tennis and golf and one each for soccer and track. She helped the Bulldogs golf and basketball teams to the state finals for the first time in school history and was the 2023 THB Sports Girls Tennis Athlete of the Year. She holds the Lapel record for assists in a season.
Daya Greene, senior, Madison-Grant
A North-South All-Star in two sports, Greene earned four letters each for volleyball, basketball, and softball. She holds all school digs records, won three volleyball sectional titles and was named first-team All-State twice. She also holds all steals records for the basketball program and has been a leader for two regional championship softball teams, for which she was named All-State this season.
Whitney Warfel, senior, Pendleton Heights
Warfel earned nine letters in three sports — volleyball, basketball and track and field — and was a key part of each team. She recorded 118 kills for the Madison County champion volleyball team this year and scored 14.8 points for the basketball team, earning her second straight All-THB Sports honor. A late comer to track, she was a 2022 regional qualifier in shot put before winning the discus championships at both the county and sectional meets this year.
Kayla Muterspaugh, senior, Shenandoah
Muterspaugh is the only member of the 2023 graduating class at Shenandoah to earn 12 varsity letters. She was a four-year member of the volleyball, basketball, and softball teams and was a key part of two basketball sectional championships. Muterspaugh earned All-MEC status in both basketball and volleyball this year and hit .329 with two homers for the softball team.