MIDDLETOWN -- Entering the season in the glare of the spotlight did little to faze Shenandoah’s Dylan McDaniel.
Not only did he meet high expectations, he far exceeded them in an even bigger season than his junior campaign, and the Raiders senior has earned his second consecutive THB Sports Baseball Pitcher Athlete of the Year Award.
“There’s a whole bunch of high-quality guys that throw around me and around here, so to win this two years is a huge deal,” he said. “I’m very pleased and very happy.”
The lefty was simply dominant on the mound for a 22-4 Shenandoah team that climbed to the No. 3 ranking in Class 2A by season’s end.
McDaniel was 7-0 with an area-best 0.85 ERA. He also topped the area with 66 innings and 104 strikeouts. He held opponents to a .209 batting average and allowed only eight earned runs. In addition to his seven wins, he recorded three saves among his team-leading 17 appearances.
He was successful by going right after batters, issuing just 17 free passes for a 6-to-1 strikeout to walk ratio.
“I try to nibble, but it normally doesn’t end that way,” McDaniel said. “I can go after hitters because I have complete trust in my defense. My defense was rock-solid this year, and I’m so proud of them.”
With those numbers, it should come as no surprise his season was chock full of memorable highlights.
He pitched in all eight Mid-Eastern Conference games as the Raiders ran the table for an unbeaten MEC title.
On April 27, he pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out 12 and allowing just one earned run to earn the victory in an 11-4 win at Wapahani. He also homered and drove in three runs as his Raiders beat the conference power for the second straight year.
But for McDaniel, the top memory of the season came May 9 when Shenandoah faced off with the area’s other top-five 2A team, the Lapel Bulldogs on the road.
He went the distance and surrendered just one hit while striking out nine and walking two in a 2-0 win, avenging an earlier 4-3 loss to Lapel at home. It was the quality of the opponent that made that day so memorable for McDaniel.
“Being able to take one against a very good Bulldog team felt extremely good,” he said. “The whole team was hyped. That’s my highlight. I liked that one.”
The season ended in disappointment May 29 in a 2-1 loss to Hagerstown in the championship game of Sectional 41 at Northeastern. Emotions were high in the immediate aftermath of the shocking defeat, but given some time to think about his career, McDaniel can only smile.
“Overall, the season was extremely good. We won a lot of games, and I’m very proud of us,” he said. “It didn’t end how we would like, but it was a really good year.”
His playing days are over. He will attend Purdue in the fall, where he will study to be an animal geneticist. He hopes to work with horses, studying the genetics of thoroughbred breeding.
But the game of baseball will always be close to his heart.
“I’d be interested in coaching,” he said. “I’m not going to be able to throw everything down. I’ve got to do something. Long-term, I could see myself coaching.”