ANDERSON -- There are a number of ways for a senior to leave behind a positive legacy at their school. Anderson shortstop Jacob Lee knows his team’s 2022 portrait will forever hang in the hallways of his high school after a postseason that could build on that success in the future.
And that’s good enough for him.
For his outstanding play on the field and leading his team to its first sectional championship in a decade, Lee has been named the 2022 THB Sports Baseball-Player Athlete of the Year.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “From the start of the year, the coaches told me this was a possibility. I started off kind of slow, but I turned it around. It feels awesome.”
Lee ranked in the top five in the area in batting average (.447), OPS (1.247), total hits (38), RBI (28), innings pitched (56 2/3), strikeouts (71) and tied for the area lead in doubles (11) and runs scored (37). In addition to winning the sectional, hitting over .400 was his primary individual goal when the season began.
“Last year, I wanted to hit .400 or higher, and I didn’t get it, so this year that was my goal,” he said.
But it was that postseason glory that was the defining moment of Lee’s career.
In the morning sectional semifinal game, Lee not only pitched a complete game five-hitter, he also hit his first career home run to lead Anderson past Muncie Central before the Indians returned that night to snatch the sectional title from the homestanding Mount Vernon Marauders 13-7, setting off a wild postgame celebration on the field.
“I’ve had a lot of fence shots, but to see one finally go over was great,” Lee said. “It’s been what we’ve been working for our whole lives, and to finally get it done was something that will be on the school walls forever. It’s something that can really turn around our baseball program.
“Walking through the halls now and seeing all the trophies is pretty cool. Then to be able to have yourself on that wall is pretty awesome.”
Lee certainly loves the game of baseball and has since learning to throw a softball in his grandmother’s backyard. His favorite part of the game is the number of friendships he has made along the way.
“From an early stage, I just was making good friends, and throughout the years of playing I’ve made great friends that stuck with me,” Lee said. “We’ve all played together. That’s what really makes it fun.”
Lee is hoping to continue his playing career at the college level next season. His talents and play have drawn interest but nothing concrete yet.