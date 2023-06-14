LAPEL -- For top-level athletes, few things can fuel motivation quite like failure or rejection.
This is true of Lapel senior Owen Imel, for whom the seeds of his 2023 season were planted in 2020 just prior to his freshman baseball season when his hopes of making the varsity roster were dashed, a heartbreak compounded one day later by the COVID-19 cancellations.
“My dream was to be a four-year varsity starter,” Imel said. “I get a JV jersey, and we get sent home the next day. Boom, that’s it.”
Three years later, Imel put it all together with a dazzling spring at the plate.
He was at or near the area lead in virtually every offensive statistical category. He hit .484 with six home runs, 14 doubles and 36 RBI with 44 hits. His slugging percentage of .879 and OPS of 1.479 were at the top of the list for the area, and he drew 24 walks. As a result of his production, Imel has been named the 2023 THB Sports Baseball-Player Athlete of the Year.
“I’m very honored because there’s a lot of talent in the area,” he said. “The four years of putting in the work and getting better every year — having an up year and a down year — it shows that the hard work pays off.”
The Bulldogs repeated as Madison County champions and finished at 22-7, despite the loss of a large graduating class in 2022. Imel was a big reason as his numbers skyrocketed from the previous year.
In fact, it was the semifinal win during the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament that was the highlight of the season for Imel.
He homered against the Arabians and was 2-for-4 at the plate in the 7-0 Lapel win. Imel also pitched a three-hit complete game shutout while striking out six to beat one of the Bulldogs' most bitter rivals.
“I did it both ways, pitching and hitting,” Imel said. “That was one of those (home runs) that I didn’t think was gone. The dugout did, but I was hustling and thinking two (bases). But it got out.”
In the tournament championship game, Imel homered again and added a double and three RBI as the Bulldogs stopped Madison-Grant for the title. Five days later, he enjoyed an offensive explosion, going deep three times and driving in seven runs during a 12-0 win over Tri.
After a tough junior summer — a key time for college recruiting — Imel was left with few options to continue his baseball career. But thanks to the urging of Lapel alum Satchell Wilson, Huntington University came through with an offer, and Imel’s baseball career will continue.
And he will keep playing as long as he can.
“I know that six of their nine bats graduated, so there will be opportunities,” he said. “Obviously, there are still people there. I’d like to play early, but I’m willing to fill whatever role I can as a freshman and sophomore.”
Imel will study economics and finance while in school.
While he says he hasn’t thought much about the legacy he leaves behind at Lapel, he believes his is something bigger than the numbers.
“It shows kids that you’ve got to chase your goals and to chase your dreams,” he said. “You’ve got to chase something. You’ve got to get better. Like when I got a JV jersey. That was my lock screen, and it hung in my hallway for 18 months until we got to play again. I used that as motivation to get better.”