ANDERSON -- The evidence was present almost immediately that Noah Price was built to become a great distance runner.
At the age of 6, his father, Seth Price, suggested they go run a mile together, something the young man was eager to try.
At that tender age, he completed his first mile in less than seven minutes, simply a prelude of things to come.
“My dad was like, ‘Hey, let’s go run a mile,’” Price said. “That was when I first got introduced to running. He was shocked. He looked at me after I ran that first mile and asked if I wanted to do this for the rest of my life.
“I said, ‘Yeah, that was awesome.’”
After completing an undefeated regular season and maintaining his position as the top area runner throughout the postseason, Liberty Christian’s first cross-country state finalist has been named the 2022 Herald Bulletin Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year.
“I am so honored. I’ve been running cross country since as long as I can and to win the highest award in my county, it truly is an honor,” Price said. “Words can’t express -- so much hard work and dedication have gone into this. I feel like that’s paying off.”
Interrupted only by a midseason bout with COVID-19, Price simply dominated a rather talented area field this season.
His regular season included a fourth straight city championship and his second Madison County title in three years along with invitational wins at Monroe Central, Randolph Southern, University — setting a course record in the process — and the Pioneer Conference. Price also satisfied one of his goals for the season when he captured the championship at the Pendleton Heights sectional.
Although a third-place finish at the Delta regional ended his winning streak, it was still a personal-best and school-record run for price as he finished in 15:54 and got under the 16-minute mark again at 15:59 in the New Haven semistate, where he placed eighth.
But it was his 41st-place state finals run in a time of 16:13.5 at Lavern Gibson in Terre Haute that Price feels was his best run.
There, a late surge had him flirting with a top-20 finish, but he needed a stronger kick at the end to medal.
“I went from the 88th position after two-thirds of the race to being — with 1,000 meters to go — in a medal position in 20th,” Price said. “I moved up 66 positions, so I was really close. If I had had my finishing kick, that would have been my best race.”
After the season, Price was named by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches as Class 1A All-State as well as the class Runner of the Year.
For now, the son of Seth and Sarah Price will set his sights on a return to the state finals, this time during the spring track-and-field season when Price expects to compete in both the mile and half-mile for the Lions.
Beyond high school, Price plans to run in college and is entertaining multiple scholarship opportunities. He will major in exercise science and kinesiology with an eye on a career goal of coaching.
“I’ve had quite a few colleges reach out, which is such a blessing, praise God,” he said. “Nothing is set in stone right now. That’s my passion is seeing people get better.”