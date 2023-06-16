PENDLETON -- Having a calm demeanor and keeping a level head through adversity has been key to the career success enjoyed thus far by Pendleton Heights junior golfer Sam Denny.
Having good genes probably hasn’t hurt, either.
The younger brother of 2015 winner Zach Farrer, Denny advanced to regional with the low area score at sectional, helped the Arabians to a second straight Madison County championship and has been named the 2023 THB Sports Boys Golf Athlete of the Year.
“I’ve got to be pretty excited,” he said. “I worked hard at it. I practiced every day after practice. I was really hoping to have a good season, and it happened.”
Denny was first handed a club at an early age as he accompanied a family that loves the game of golf. While Farrer was beginning his teen years as a part of Pendleton Heights teams that advanced to the state finals, Denny was teaching himself the game and gleaning what he could from watching his father and older siblings on the course.
“My brother played high school and college golf,” Denny said. “I’m not sure how I started playing, but I’ve been playing since I was 3.”
This season, Denny opened the year with an even-par 72 at the Yorktown Invitational — good for second overall -- and was part of a talented and deep Arabians team that won the county title by 25 strokes over Lapel. As testament to the depth of talent on this PH group, Denny — the 2022 county medalist — tied for fourth this year with a 78 as the Arabians finished at 308 as a group.
He shared medalist honors with an even-par 36 at Fall Creek as the Arabians bested Mount Vernon during an HHC dual meet early in the season.
During the postseason, Denny fired a 6-over par 77 at Harbour Trees to advance out of the difficult Noblesville sectional, along with teammate Ryan Davis who shot a 78, before Denny wrapped up the season with an area-best 79 at The Players Club in Yorktown at regional.
He was 1-under par for the first nine holes at sectional, and advancing out of that tournament proved to be a highlight of the season for Denny.
“We were happy that we got out of sectional, but we were hoping to get out as a team,” he said. “Going in, we realized that Fishers, HSE and Noblesville play there a lot more often, so we just said we’d go in and try to make it out.”
The soft-spoken Denny has the right air about himself for this game. Rarely rattled or flustered, the ability to keep an even keel is vital to be competitive in a sport where a good round can be soured by one bad hole.
Denny has found a way to put that big number behind him and move on to the next tee shot.
It isn’t all heredity or his personality that has gotten Denny here. He works hard in the offseason — something that will continue as he looks for more consistency next year — as well as extra individual practice after team workouts.
It is gratifying to see his efforts paying off.
“It means a lot,” he said. “I’m really happy with the way things turned out.”