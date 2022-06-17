MIDDLETOWN -- Jordan Zody learned to play golf at an early age after his grandfather Rick Harter purchased Tri-County Golf Club, and he can walk out his back door onto a golf course -- giving him plenty of opportunities to learn and love the game.
Along with continuing to learn the sport and developing an enjoyment of the game came the realization Zody had enough talent to forge a competitive career in golf.
The result was a solid four-year career at Shenandoah, including multiple Henry County and Mid-Eastern Conference championships. And, after a second straight trip to regional, the senior has been named the 2022 THB Sports Boys Golf Athlete of the Year.
“I can’t be happier. It’s a great privilege,” Zody said. “It’s been a great four years, and it’s a great way to end my senior year.”
For this season, Zody was a model of consistency.
In nine-hole meets, he rarely was far off his season average of 41.6, with a low score of 39. At the Henry County championship, Zody fired a career-best 71 to earn medalist honors and lead the Raiders to their third straight title, by 88 strokes over runner-up Blue River Valley.
The margin was nearly as convincing at the MEC championship, with Shenandoah winning by 52 shots.
“I just woke up that day (at county). I was really focused and feeling it, and I knew it was going to be a good day,” Zody said. “It was better than I expected it to be, but it was a great way to have my last county tournament for sure.
“I couldn’t ask for a better team. Even though we were a pretty young team, I feel like we went out there and competed with the best of them.”
In the postseason, Zody’s return to regional was not without some drama. At the Greenfield-Central sectional, he found himself in a four-way playoff to be the third individual to advance. On the second playoff hole, his par putt sent him back to The Players Club in Muncie, where he fired an 83 (+11) -- which was a four-shot improvement over his 2021 regional appearance -- and was the low area player by a stroke over Cohen Gray from Pendleton Heights.
Zody will study physical therapy at Grace College but has decided not to play college golf. He feels it is time for golf to be a hobby, one he can enjoy for the rest of his life.
“I’m just ready to have golf back as a hobby, a sport that I love,” Zody said. “I’m really just trying to focus on my schoolwork, because that’s what is most important to me.
“Who knows? Maybe a year or two into college, I might give it another shot. But, as of right now, I’m really ready to just enjoy the college experience.”