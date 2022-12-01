PENDLETON -- As the culmination of a brilliant career, Pendleton Heights senior Kam Kail will remember his final home soccer match most fondly.
With two goals and an assist, he helped power the Arabians to a 4-1 decision over rival New Palestine on senior night in front of his family and friends.
For Kail, it was the most memorable night of his career, not just his final season.
“There’s just something about senior night, the atmosphere and stuff. I knew right when we started that we were not going to lose,” he said. “I could tell there was something in the air.”
There were many highlights to a season that saw Kail score 18 times and deliver six assists to his teammates as the Arabians completed a second straight 10-win season. For his efforts and his talents, Kail has been named the THB Sports Boys Soccer Athlete of the Year for the second straight season.
“It’s an honor. I really feel privileged to be in this position,” Kail said. “I was really happy with getting that 10 wins like last year. And I would even argue that we had a harder schedule this year.”
While he is not the school’s all-time leading scorer, his 41 career goals are the most by any player during head coach Kyle Davy’s 12-year tenure.
Of special importance to Kail, he finished his career unbeaten against arch-rival Mount Vernon after a 1-0 Arabians’ victory this season. Kail had a hand in the deciding score as he delivered a cross to freshman Dylan John, who headed in the game winner.
“Mount Vernon is always that game. They’re our rival, and that’s the game we always prepare for,” Kail said. “I think that was probably our best game all year. We played really well.”
Kail, who scored 15 goals a season ago, recognizes he couldn’t have had the success he had without those around him. He credits his coaches, family and his teammates with helping him be the player he is and, in particular, his teammate for the last four years, Cole Bubalo.
Bubalo had 15 assists — many to Kail — this season, and the duo have worked well together over their careers.
“I wouldn’t have been able to score as many goals if he didn’t feed me so often and put me in positions where I could score,” Kail said.
Projected at the next level at the same position he plays now, center/mid-fielder, Kail is satisfied with the way his PH career played out, both in terms of his individual success as well as that of his team’s.
Kail remains unsigned but hopes to play collegiately at the Division I or II level. He hoped to have his future lined up by this time and is frustrated with the process taking longer than he’d like. He keeps reminding himself to be patient and the right opportunity will come his way.
Kail plans to study biology as part of a pre-med educational track with a career as an anesthesiologist in mind.