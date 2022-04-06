As a youngster, Jacob Simpson’s attention was captured by fast times in the swimming pool and the iconic 1980s puzzle game the Rubik’s Cube.
The latter fascination came about in sixth grade after he had the chance to work on a teacher’s cube, and he now owns over 100 cubes, pyramids and other puzzle games he credits with keeping his mind sharp.
The former comes as a result of countless hours in the water tirelessly working to hone his craft, efforts he has been making since he began swimming for the Pendleton Swim Club at 7 years old.
Those successes in club built his confidence and paid off during his sophomore swim season as the Pendleton Heights sophomore recorded two individual podium finishes as the tough Fishers sectional. As a result, Simpson has earned the 2022 THB Sports Boys Swimming Athlete of the Year.
“I wasn’t expecting to do it my sophomore year, so it’s a big surprise, but it’s really exciting,” Simpson said. “I’m pretty proud of myself. I saw a really big improvement this season, and it’s really starting to pay off.”
Much of his success has come while tackling one of the more difficult and physically demanding strokes.
At this year’s sectional, Simpson was in second place after the prelims with a 53.69-second time in the 100-yard butterfly. It was a time he nearly duplicated in the finals and placed sixth with a 53.91. Earlier in the season, he had recorded the highest team finish at the Hoosier Heritage Conference championships when he was runner-up in the 100 fly.
“Fly is really building up your endurance,” Simpson said. “It’s a lot in your shoulders. You’ve got to get your rhythm going. You’ve got to get your kick going — the up kick and the down kick — and it’s really, really tiring. … It’s considered the worst stroke because of how tiring it is.”
He later added an eighth-place time of 56.49 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke and was also on the podium twice with relay teams, the fourth-place 200-yard medley relay and the fifth-place 400-yard freestyle relay.
Simpson entered his sophomore year full of self-confidence. He had just missed making the sectional finals of the butterfly his freshman season, but trimmed four seconds off his time at this year’s finals.
He is now just 2.5 seconds off the school record, held by Landis Hollingsworth, which is one of his top goals moving forward.
“I had a lot of confidence coming out of club because I thought I was all that,” Simpson said. “I was making it into divisional competitions, and I was pushing state times when I was 10, 12 years old. I really thought I was all that, and it made me pretty confident.”
As his career continues, Simpson hopes to become a more well-rounded competitor and improve his other strokes while maintaining his strong butterfly racing.
And when he isn’t exercising his body in the water or protecting others in the pool as a certified lifeguard, he is working on his mind with his prized Rubik’s Cubes, including an original cube still in the package.
“That’s my prized possession,” he said. “I just think it’s fun. I enjoy doing it. It’s a fun little pastime, and it keeps me going, keeps my mind sharp.”