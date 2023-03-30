PENDLETON -- A stroll through the hallways near the gymnasium, wrestling room and pool at Pendleton Heights is like a walk through history. The walls are adorned with the greats of Arabian athletics, immortalized through photos and all-star jerseys, a fitting acknowledgement of the hard work and dedication required to achieve sports greatness.
It is an enshrinement Jacob Simpson yearns for and is just tenths of seconds from achieving.
The Pendleton Heights junior qualified for the state finals preliminaries in two events this year and broke one school record in the process and has earned his second consecutive THB Sports Boys Swimming Athlete of the Year award.
“I’m pretty proud of making it here. I feel like this is a big accomplishment,” he said. “I’m really happy to get it twice. I think I put up some good times this year, and I’m really grateful for that, and I’m grateful for my coaches.”
An outstanding sophomore campaign was a prelude to his junior accomplishments.
At the highly competitive Hoosier Heritage Conference championships, Simpson scored a runner-up finish in his strongest discipline, the 100-yard butterfly, and added a third in the 100-yard backstroke. His regular season was dotted with first-place finishes in both individual events and anchored multiple relay team victories, including the 150-yard butterfly team at the Shelbyville Relays in early December.
His success during the season laid the groundwork for what was to come at the Hamilton Southeastern sectional.
There, he earned the top seed in the butterfly and second seed in the backstroke. In the finals, he placed second in the backstroke with a time of 52.57, breaking the PH school record, and swam to third place in the butterfly. With a third place in the 400-freestyle relay and a fifth in the 200-freestyle relay, it was an excellent sectional showing for Simpson.
While his times looked strong enough to advance to state, he had to wait nearly 24 hours for official word he would move on in both individual races.
“I went home after the sectional finals, and I went through every single sectional in the state, and I was counting them up,” he said. “I was so excited. The feeling that I got to go and compete with some of the best swimmers in the state from Carmel, Zionsville, the big cities and stuff -- I went down and did my best, and I can’t be disappointed with it.”
He entered the state meet seeded 16th in the backstroke and 20th in the butterfly, essentially on the bubble to move on to the championship finals.
Having placed 20th in both events in the prelims — despite bettering his qualifying time in the butterfly — his season ended. But the experience of having made it that far is one he won’t soon forget and will only serve as further motivation for his fourth and final season at Pendleton Heights.
“I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I had a blast the whole time I was there,” Simpson said. “If you’re top 16 and you go back for finals, you get your picture in the hallway saying that you were a state finalist. I just missed it this year, so that means next year I’ve got to go back and get top eight.
“When my kids go to swim practice, if I keep them in Pendleton, it’ll be pretty cool for them to walk down that hall and see me there.”