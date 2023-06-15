LAPEL -- Cited time and again by his coaches, teammates and competitors for his work ethic, Cameron Smith proved all that effort can pay dividends this spring.
The Lapel junior won a pair of Madison County titles, the Pendleton Heights boys invitational and the sectional championship in the 3,200 meters and capped his season as the only area athlete to advance to the state finals, making Smith the runaway choice as the 2023 THB Sports Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
“I was down after the state meet, but this lifted my spirits,” he said. “You can ask my friends and family. I definitely had a big smile on my face.”
He knows he did not get there alone.
He praises not only his coaches but also his family, friends and teammates as well as the community as a whole for helping push him to fulfill his own lofty goals.
“It takes more than one person. It takes a community,” he said. “It takes a good coach. It takes a runner by your side, people supporting you, even from other schools. When you’re on the line, they’re your enemy but not your enemy. (And) your family that is there every day, supporting you and screaming for you every day.”
That encouragement lifted Smith to a stellar track season and his second state meet of the year after advancing to the cross country finals in the fall.
At the Madison County meet at Madison-Grant in April, Smith took first place in the 800 and the 1,600 and added a 3,200 win at the Pendleton Heights Invitational in early May, outdueling Liberty Christian star Noah Price on the final lap.
As the top seed in the 3,200 at the Mount Vernon sectional, Smith ran to the championship in 9:48.31 before chopping 16 seconds off his time on his way to a runner-up placing — he was seeded sixth -- at the Lawrence Central regional and qualifying for state.
As he crossed the finish line, a broad smile crossed his lips and he took a hard right turn when he saw his father, Cory, standing at the fence near the finish line.
“Don’t get me wrong, being sectional champ was pretty sweet,” he said. “I was hurting of course, but I was feeling good. I came across the finish line with a big smile on my face, and I went right over to my dad. He’s always been there — my entire family has always been there. They’re at every meet.”
A 21st-place finish at the state meet followed as Smith once again bettered his seeding by multiple positions.
The competitor in Smith was disappointed with the placing and felt he could have done better.
But it will also serve as motivation as he strives to be mentally stronger for an even better season as a senior.
“I really want to surprise some people and make them say, ‘I didn’t really know he could do this’,” he said. “All-State is my goal.”