ANDERSON -- From the dawn of his athletic career playing flag football in Elwood, Dilyn Fuller dreamt of little else besides becoming a Division I football player.
Now, after years of hard work and development, that dream is about to come true.
Among the bright spots from a 3-7 season for Anderson, Fuller recorded over 100 tackles to lead the North Central Conference, and the Indiana State commit has been named the 2022 THB Sports Football-Defense Athlete of the Year.
Fuller is the second straight Anderson recipient of this award after linebacker Jawuan Echols took home the prize a year ago.
“Honestly, I was kind of surprised,” Fuller said. “I was completely shocked.”
Honored as Underclass All-State as a junior, Fuller shed his quarterback responsibilities, moved to tight end and thrived as he was able to focus more on the defensive side of the ball this season. He recorded 101 tackles — six for a loss -- tying for best in the NCC, as well as a team-high five sacks. He helped the Anderson defense turn the ball over with five forced fumbles and recovered two himself.
Although he caught three touchdown passes on offense, his greater concentration defensively led to his best high school season.
“Before my senior year, I worked the hardest I’ve ever worked,” he said. “I focused on being a great football player. Before, I had distractions, but this year I really locked in, and I believe people can see what a great football player I can be.”
It is hard to believe the 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end was once considered an undersized player. But a growth spurt between his freshman and sophomore year helped the son of Archie Fuller begin to realize his long-term goals may be in reach.
“I played varsity as a freshman, and I wasn’t very good, but we weren’t very deep,” he said. “I went from 200 my freshman year to 265 as a sophomore. I didn’t think I played very good. I was big. I was slow. But junior year, I quit basketball and I just focused on being a good football player. I wanted to be a Division I football player.
“That junior year for camps, I was down to 230 or 235, and a lot of coaches said they liked me.”
He had numerous outstanding individual performances this season.
In wins over Richmond — 10 tackles, two sacks, forced fumble — and Marion — 10 tackles, sack and forced fumble — and Arsenal Tech — nine tackles — as well as a loss to Logansport in which he had 14 tackles, two for a loss, two sacks and a forced fumble, he was frequently the best player on the field, rolling up big numbers despite constant double-teaming from the opposition.
But it’s his 20 tackles in the season-opening loss to Pendleton Heights he points to as his most dominant after the Arabians put their star offensive lineman Sam Mossoney on Fuller one-on-one.
“My most complete game for complete dominance, was the Pendleton game,” Fuller said. “He was blocking me one-on-one, and he couldn’t do it.”