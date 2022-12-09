LAPEL -- The combination of speed, quickness and power is a must for running backs, who have to be able to find the hole quickly and either run away from or run over the defenders trying to stop them from advancing the football.
Those three physical qualities can be tangibly measured, but the heart and desire of a player have to be evaluated differently, such as how they respond to adversity.
And it is hard to find one player who embodies all of those attributes quite like Lapel senior Tyler Dollar.
During the 2022 season, Dollar rushed for 2,346 yards and 30 touchdowns and became the highly successful program’s all-time leading rusher for a single season and career. He did so despite missing nearly two full games with an ankle injury which did little to slow him down during an incredible postseason run.
For his efforts, Dollar has been named the 2022 THB Sports Football-Offense Athlete of the Year for the second straight season, edging out fellow 2,000-yard rusher Tanner Brooks of Madison-Grant.
“I was quite honestly surprised,” Dollar said. “He was having a great season, so I knew it was going to be close. I didn’t know who was going to get it. Either way you could honestly split the award because both of us had a great season.”
Dollar finished his career as the most accomplished running back at a school that churns out quality running backs on a yearly basis.
He carried just 33 times as a freshman while backing up 1,000-yard rusher Josiah Scott but had seasons of 1,722 yards and 1,533 yards the next two years. His final stat line was 703 carries for 5,908 yards and 76 touchdowns. Over four years, he averaged 8.4 yards per carry, crossed the goal line once every 9.3 times he ran the ball and eclipsed greats like Joe Hart and Will Jones in the school record books.
“I didn’t realize much of that until this year and I started digging into it,” Dollar said. “It’s pretty cool. There have been some great running backs at Lapel, and it’s great to know that I’m up there with some of the best ones.”
Despite a late-season ankle injury that caused him to miss one complete game and parts of two others, Dollar may have saved his very best for the postseason.
The injury — which he at first thought was a bone bruise — occurred Sept. 30 in a 42-38 loss to Heritage Christian after he had rushed for 305 yards and four touchdowns. But the strained ankle caused him to miss Lapel’s next game — along with 14 teammates with other injuries — at Jay County and limited Dollar to just nine carries against Eastern Hancock.
But after being able to cut at practice, Dollar returned for a half of the sectional opener — a 49-19 win over Winchester — and rushed for 153 yards on 11 carries. In the semifinal rematch at Eastern Hancock, Dollar ran for 256 yards and three touchdowns before a 251-yard, three-score performance in a 21-20 sectional championship win against Heritage Christian, which he also clinched by recovering the final onside kick.
That was the true highlight of his season, as the Bulldogs captured their first sectional title since 2018.
“It’s gotta be in the sectional championship for sure,” he said.
He even dazzled in defeat, rushing for 238 yards and four touchdowns in the regional loss to No. 1-ranked Linton-Stockton. He carried the Bulldogs throughout the postseason, despite limping noticeably between plays.
Dollar refused to let his teammates down, including the offensive linemen who opened so many holes for him.
“Being a senior, you don’t want it to end, so you don’t have a choice,” he said. “I just wanted to extend our season as long as I can.”
Dollar will play football collegiately but has not made a decision yet. He prefers to play at a small college.