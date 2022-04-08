Even in the most unselfish team systems, sometimes the most talented player has to take control, be a little selfish and lift the team onto their shoulders.
Such was the case during the 2022 IHSAA tournament for the Frankton Eagles, a program not designed for one player to be the primary scorer.
With the season on the line, senior Lauryn Bates was the player to take over. Her consistent season was a precursor for a heroic postseason performance, one that keyed Frankton’s second run to the state finals in three years and lifted Bates into the position of being a deserving choice for the 2022 THB Sports Girls Basketball Athlete of the Year.
After a three-year reign by Anderson’s Tyra Ford, the award returns to Frankton for the first time since Sydney Tucker was the 2018 winner.
Unselfish throughout her career, even this individual achievement needs to be shared with Bates' teammates.
“Obviously, I couldn’t have done it without the team that I had around me,” she said. “A lot of the credit goes to them for this accomplishment. I can be the representation of it, but it’s them that got me to this point.”
This season, Bates led the Eagles with 14.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.8 steals per contest. Her balanced stat line for the season mirrors that of her four-year career as she will graduate with 1,100 career points and is the program’s all-time leader in rebounds (805) and assists (347).
She and her class are leaving an indelible mark, posting an 80-30 record, two 23-win seasons, nine total championships — two Central Indiana Conference, three sectionals, two regionals and two semistates — as well as two state runner-up finishes.
“I’m definitely proud of it. I knew coming in with just one loss in middle school through all of seventh and eighth grade, our class would be special, whoever was left,” Bates said. “Every one of them had a job on the team that we did.”
The signature moment for Bates came on her home floor Feb. 12 during the Eagles' regional games against Carroll and Winchester.
In the morning session against Carroll, the Eagles trailed in the second half when Bates took over, scoring 16 straight Frankton points in the win. That evening, two late steals by Bates sparked a fourth-quarter comeback as the Eagles returned to semistate for the third time in five years.
She scored a total of 38 points in the two games.
Late in Frankton’s state finals loss to Forest Park, the Eagles' seniors checked out of the game. As the final seconds ticked away, Bates took a moment, looked around and realized what her legacy at Frankton would be.
“I just sat on the bench and looked at the (Frankton) crowd and thought that this is what high school basketball should look like,” she said. “This is what our senior class did.”
After the season, Bates was chosen to participate by Hoosier Basketball Magazine for the Girls Top 60 Seniors workout. She enjoyed the experience of competing with some of the top players in the state, but it was a totally different environment for a player as unselfish as she is.
“I was a little out of my element, but it was a great opportunity to play with so many amazing and talented girls,” she said. “It was like a track meet, just run and shoot.”