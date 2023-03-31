LAPEL -- Mix a highly anticipated arrival with a talented team and magic can sometimes happen.
Thus was the case for Laniah Wills and Lapel this season.
The 6-foot freshman dominated from the opening tip, recording 24 double-doubles in 30 games and leading the Bulldogs to the state finals for the first time. For her efforts and talents, Wills has been named the THB Sports Girls Basketball Athlete of the Year.
“I was mostly surprised because it was my first year and I knew there would be some hype, but I didn’t know it would be this much hype,” she said. “I was really happy. I was really surprised because I was only a freshman, and I didn’t know how high school basketball would go. But I just played and it turned out good.”
She provided a glimpse of what was to come in her debut.
On Nov. 2, Wills recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds against Winchester, a team ranked in the top five at the time, and the Bulldogs were tied early in the fourth quarter. While leg cramps forced her out of the game for the final period, there was no question greatness had arrived in Lapel.
She went averaged 15.8 points and 12.4 rebounds and shattered the program record that stood since 1996 for rebounds in a season with 371. Her point total (474) and shooting percentage (60%) were the second best in Lapel girls hoops history, and her rebound and double-double totals were tops in the entire state.
“I’ve done a lot of things that I’d never done before like going behind the back. I had never tried doing that in games,” Wills said. “And post moves -- I never really liked playing in the post before.”
She saved some of her best performances for Lapel’s historic run to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Wills posted double-doubles in six of the team’s seven postseason games, including a 27-point, 21-rebound performance in a two-point win over Alexandria in sectional and 24 points and 15 rebounds against Andrean in the semistate semifinals.
It was the sectional win over Alexandria — a team she also had a career-high 30 points to go with 17 rebounds against during the regular season — she said was her biggest highlight. She was motivated by going against the Tigers own star -- sophomore Jacklynn Hosier.
“I don’t have anything against them, but I knew Jacklynn was there, so we had to show up and do something,” she said. “I knew we couldn’t give her second-chance opportunities. I had to get every rebound, stop her and score.”
Her mother, Jasma Taylor, and aunt, De’Ja Wills, were stars at Anderson as was her great uncle and 1974 Mr. Basketball winner Roy Taylor, and cousin Makynlee Taylor starred for the Bulldogs before her continuing career at Anderson University. With the basketball bloodlines combining with a third-grade growth spurt, it is not surprising Wills is having this kind of success.
“At first, my mom said I should do this, and I was like ‘I don’t know,’” she said. “Fifth grade was my year. We went undefeated and won our little thing for Anderson Community Schools, and my name was in the paper. That’s when I knew I actually wanted to continue doing this.”
Wills, who plays guard in AAU ball, is just getting started.
Regarded as a player just scratching the surface of her abilities, she believes she has a high ceiling and much of her game can and will improve.
A most unsettling belief for her opponents.
“I can already kind of dribble it, but since I’m going to be a guard in college, I can definitely work on getting my guard skills down,” she said. “I can still rebound, but I can start jumping workouts so I can jump higher. So I’ll still be rebounding, but I can work on creating my own shots more.”