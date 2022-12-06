PENDLETON -- In just two seasons, Ava Jarrell has already positioned herself as one of the best distance runners in the history of her school’s program.
With a cross country tradition like that of Pendleton Heights, that is quite a statement to be made.
The sophomore dominated the area during a season that included her second Madison County championship in as many tries and was at the front of a talented area field throughout the postseason, earning Jarrell the 2022 THB Sports Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year.
“It just shows how my hard I’ve done all year for conditioning up until postseason. It shows I worked hard to get where I’m at,” Jarrell said.
In the postseason, where positioning is more important than times, Jarrell excelled in both.
She was runner-up at both the Pendleton Heights sectional and the Delta regional — where she trailed only state runner-up Nicki Southerland of Delta. She went on to a 12th-place finish at the New Haven semistate before placing 31st at the state finals at the Lavern Gibson Course in Terre Haute, where she was also the second-fastest sophomore in the field.
She was named All-State Honorable Mention for Class 4A.
The IHSAA tournament was the cap for an outstanding year overall for Jarrell, who also had to overcome an asthma diagnosis before the season began.
She won the Athletic Annex Flashrock Invitational and posted second-place finishes at the Taylor University County Clash, the Hoosier Heritage Conference championship and the Marion Invitational. In addition to her Madison County title, she also set her personal best time of 18:38 at the regional, making her the second-fastest runner in program history, trailing only the great Alex Buck’s 17:24 time at the state finals.
Buck’s record time came as a senior while she ran an 18:35 as a sophomore, comparable to what Jarrell is running now.
“This year was really fun, with the team especially,” Jarrell said. “Seeing where I was last year, my best time was a 19:24, to running an 18:33 this year at the Nike meet, it’s really cool to see that I could run that fast.
“It’s hard for me to believe that I’m up there already or at all. They were really good, and I look up to them.”
The future is bright for Jarrell, who advanced to semistate last season. She was a state track finalist in the 800 meters last spring — an event in which she hopes to establish a school record soon — and hopes to duplicate the accomplishment in 2023.
As one of the youngest top finishers in the state this fall, she has confidence to carry what is already an outstanding career to new heights.
“For track, I’d like to make it back to state,” she said. “I’d like to go for the school record in the 800. Last year I was about three seconds off. … For cross country next year, I’d just like to be faster at each meet than I was this year.”