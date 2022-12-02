PENDLETON -- Arguably the greatest player in Pendleton Heights girls soccer history, 2019 graduate Taylor Fort’s career-high for goals in a season is 17.
It is a bit of statistical information that makes what Lyza DeShong did during her freshman year even more impressive.
“I actually never knew that,” DeShong said. “I think it’s actually awesome to have the opportunity to do that. That’s really cool. I never realized that.”
After scoring 18 times and adding six assists this season — and playing her biggest in her team’s biggest matches — the Arabians forward has been named the 2022 THB Sports Girls Soccer Athlete of the Year.
Not bad for a newcomer who was just hoping to make the varsity team.
“I was pretty surprised. Coming into the season, my goal wasn’t to win any awards or set any records or anything,” she said. “I really wanted to make the varsity team and was focused on helping the team.”
DeShong began playing rec league soccer at the age of 4 and has been committed to the game ever since. Through various youth leagues, she honed her craft, grew her love for the sport and eventually found her way onto the roster of an Indianapolis-based club team, FC Pride and later at Impact. There, she developed the footwork that, coupled with her great speed and athleticism, made her a multi-dimensional threat on the pitch.
It was her talent that got her noticed by coaches at Noblesville — the No. 1 team in the state — after the Millers ended the PH season at sectional. So much so they complimented her play to Arabians coach Mark Davy.
“That excites me a lot because they’re the No. 1 team in the state,” DeShong said. “It makes me want to work harder to get close to their level.”
The season started well enough for DeShong as she assisted on PH’s only goal in the season opener. Two games later, she found the back of the net for the first time as an Arabian on her way to four goals and four assists in the team’s first five games.
DeShong made an even bigger splash in the sixth game when PH hosted Hoosier Heritage Conference rival Greenfield-Central.
That night, DeShong notched her first career hat-trick — all three goals coming before halftime — and accounted for all the scoring in a 3-0 Arabians win over the Cougars. She went on to tally 10 goals and an assist in seven games against a highly competitive conference schedule, but it was that Aug. 31 performance against Greenfield-Central that was the ultimate confidence boost for DeShong.
“It was really cool because it was at home, so I had a lot of people I know watching me,” she said. “It definitely gave me more confidence. It can be nerve-racking playing with all the older girls on varsity, but it definitely boosted my confidence.”
During club season — which makes soccer a year-round game for DeShong — she plays a midfield position, giving her fewer chances to score and allowing her to play more defense. It is a part of her game she is hoping to improve upon between now and her sophomore campaign.