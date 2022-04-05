As Grace McKinney prepares to depart Pendleton Heights and begin the next phase of her academic and athletic life, she will be leaving an indelible mark on the Arabians' swim program both in terms of records held and athletic accomplishments.
The Arabians will also be losing a great teammate, one who hopes she has left a lasting legacy of reaching goals and showing those who follow anything is possible.
McKinney spearheaded a PH relay team to the state finals for the third straight year and outdistanced her competitors in convincing fashion as she claimed the 2022 THB Sports Girls Swimming Athlete of the Year award.
This is McKinney’s third straight award, and -- as in most things -- she shares the credit with those around her.
“I feel recognized, honored and humbled and supported by (THB), and you support our sport,” she said. “I just feel really grateful for the opportunity.”
McKinney’s senior year was similar to her junior season. She once again broke her own school record in the 200-yard freestyle, advanced to the state finals in the 400-yard freestyle relay and was left out of the state meet in a cruel accident of geography. She was named Hoosier Heritage Academic All-Conference for the third straight time and won the HHC 200-yard freestyle for the second straight year.
At the state finals, she and her teammates — senior Jaima Link, junior Sophie Kaster and sophomore Mallory Gentry — were seeded 27th but outperformed that seeding by seven positions by nearly breaking the school record, missing by just .05 of a second.
“I think everybody improved in their splits, and I think it was the highest (state finals) placing for a relay for our school,” McKinney said. “I know we were real close to the record.”
In 2021, McKinney missed an individual call-back for the state finals in the 200-yard freestyle by one spot. This year, she missed call-backs in both the 200- and 500-yard freestyle.
While her times were among the top 32 in the state in both races, sectional champions elsewhere in the state with slower times automatically advanced. McKinney holds no bitterness, but being denied a berth in the state finals because she swims in one of the toughest sectionals in the state can be cause for frustration.
“Frustration is just the name of the game,” she said. “This sport is so brutal, and in the end it does play fair to the top 16, but it does not play fair for the top 32.”
Despite the competition at Hamilton Southeastern, McKinney completed a perfect career in one respect. In her four sectionals, she scored a podium finish in all 16 events — eight individual and eight relays — in which she competed over her career.
“I think it took a while for it to hit me,” she said. “I’m in the pool every day, and I know I’m working for something every day. In the back of my mind, I’m thinking, ‘I’m aiming for the podium,’ and for this time or that goal. And when you think about being up there 16 times — and I know eight of those times were with three other people who I know worked just as hard — and all four years to make it to the top-eight in my events that I put so much time into, I describe it as relief.”
A freestyle specialist, McKinney expects to swim mid-distance events — 200 and 500 — at DePauw and will also compete in the breaststroke.
Sporting a grade point average in excess of 4.5, McKinney will study biochemistry and kinesiology at DePauw with plans for a career doing genetic research.