PENDLETON -- A lifetime of devotion to sports that require both agility and endurance has certainly paid off for Pendleton Heights senior Maddie Heineman.
A gymnast all her life, her one season as a pole vaulter for the Arabians resulted in a trip to the state finals in 2021, and she has enjoyed a solid career with the school’s soccer team.
But her newest sport, one she picked up only three years ago, has yielded Heineman her biggest award to date.
After placing first in nine of 11 dual meets and posting the best area finish at sectional, the senior diver has been named THB Sports’ Girls Swimming Athlete of the Year.
“This is really exciting and really cool,” Heineman said. “It’s weird because when you think about ‘swimmer of the year’ -- I don’t really know anything about swimming, so I had no idea really that I was one of the more successful in the sport.”
Although she came up short of her biggest goal, which was to advance to the diving regional, there was no shortage of success for Heineman this season.
She took the top spot in the first five dual competitions, and in the two she did not come out on top, she was runner-up. At the Hoosier Heritage Conference meet, Heineman placed third which, like sectional, was the top placing for an Arabian girl.
Heineman is also the first diver to earn the top placing for the PH girls swim team at sectional.
“I was really proud of my season with my willingness to try new dives that were really scary to me and were dives that my coach wanted to see me do,” she said. “I’m a little disappointed with the way it ended. I had a shaky dive at sectional that, if it had gone better, could have been a top-four finish.”
She took up the sport in her sophomore year after some urging from classmates, and success came quickly, earning the HHC championship in her second season and placing ninth at the highly competitive Hamilton Southeastern sectional.
She is proud of the improvement she has made in a relatively short amount of time.
“I’m happy with my season, and I think I pushed myself this season and got over a lot of fears of mine,” Heineman said.
Heineman was a state and regional qualifier in club gymnastics prior to passing on the sport’s high training demands during high school. Her freshman track season was cancelled because of COVID-19, but in her sophomore year she advanced to the state meet after top-three finishes at sectional and regional and was also the county champ that year.
But she did not love track and field, so diving was her next challenge. The agility that was such a necessary trait for gymnastics and pole vaulting came in handy for her new sport.
“Gymnastics definitely helped with pole vaulting and diving,” she said. “I already knew body awareness and the mental toughness that goes with those sports. It’s not super physically hard for me to do that amount of twists and flips because I’ve done that growing up. But the mental toughness of getting over the fear of doing those types of things really helped.”
Heineman will bid farewell to her competitive athletic career in the fall when she attends Indiana University, where she will study to be a pediatric dentist. She hopes to continue staying close to sports, however, particularly when it comes to her first love.
As her athletic career comes full circle, she plans to work with youth in gymnastics and even coach in the future after competing with the intramural gymnastics team at IU.