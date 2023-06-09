LAPEL — Resiliency and determination are adjectives coaches, teammates and opponents use to describe Lapel’s Kerith Renihan, whether she is competing on the basketball or tennis courts, the golf course or the soccer pitch.
They were character traits that served Renihan well after an early season setback.
After opening her 2023 campaign with a loss in the Madison County tournament, Renihan reeled off 10 straight wins and eventually advanced to the IHSAA singles sectional championship match, finishing with a 13-3 record. For her efforts, Renihan has been named the 2023 THB Sports Girls Tennis Athlete of the Year.
“That’s amazing,” she said. “I didn’t think I was going to get that, but it’s very nice.”
That first loss proved to be a catalyst for the season Renihan would have.
In the first round of the county tournament, the Bulldogs were matched up with defending champion and preseason favorite Alexandria, pitting Renihan against Allie Clark. While Renihan had never lost to Clark previously, the Tigers junior dominated the match for a 6-2, 6-0 win, leaving the Lapel senior frustrated but highly motivated.
“I love her, and we’re good friends,” Renihan said. “Nothing against her, but I knew I could beat her. It was very frustrating, and I just used that the rest of the season to power me, and I learned to hit not just one ball. I like a fast-paced ball, but it helped me learn that I can hit a lob once in a while.”
Although Lapel lost in a stunning upset to Frankton in the first round of sectional, Renihan breezed to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Addie Brobston to continue in the singles tournament. At Marion, she defeated Kaibre Stephan 7-5, 6-1 in the singles semifinal before falling to Madison Fuqua from Mississinewa. In the championship match, Renihan had an early 5-2 lead before Fuqua — who had beaten Delta’s No. 1 player earlier in the week — seized the momentum and control of the match.
She said she has a lot to be proud of and is happy with the way the season turned out after that shaky start.
“I really wish I had won the sectional, but you can’t win them all,” Renihan said. “It was a good year and the furthest I had ever made it.”
Even in an individual sport like tennis, the highlight to Renihan’s season was the time she spent with her teammates and coaches.
“I just liked when my team did good and we all did good together. That was a lot of fun,” she said. “Going out to eat after, it was fun when we all won together.”
Upon graduation, Renihan’s highly successful athletic career has come to an end. She will study for a year at Ivy Tech and will begin her career as an orthodontic assistant. But after four years of nearly constant athletic achievement — a career that began with a golf state finals run and ended with an athlete of the year award — sports are not something she can just completely walk away from.
“I can do the ladies leagues, even though I’m only 18,” she said. “I don’t want to just stop. I love sports. It’s a part of my life.”