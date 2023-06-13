FRANKTON -- One of the more multi-dimensional athletes in Madison County, Sydney Duncan has largely flown under the radar and out of the spotlight during her time at Frankton -- always successful, but often overshadowed by a more dynamic teammate on the Eagles track or volleyball teams.
But in the spring of 2023, Duncan stood out above the crowd.
A true athlete in both track and field, Duncan earned all-state with a podium finish in the state finals of the shot put, is a school-record holder in a sprint event and has been named the 2023 THB Sports Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
“I didn’t think I’d be in the running for this because before this year I’ve kind of flown under the radar for everything and never been an attention grabber, I guess,” she said. “But this is cool. This is awesome.”
As accomplished as her season and her career was, she is still a relative newcomer to the sport.
Duncan’s first year of track and field came as a sophomore after being recruited for her strength by classmate Emma Sheward. Once she arrived for practices, it was discovered she also had the speed to help the Frankton track team.
She graduates as the school-record holder in shot put at 43-foot-9 and the 400-meter relay — along with Eva Bott, Skyler Drake and Bella Dean — at 51.54 seconds and is also second on Frankton’s record board in the discus at 112-2 and fourth in the 100 at 12.87.
This year, she won the shot put championships in Madison County — where she also set the meet record — the Central Indiana Conference, Marion sectional and Fort Wayne Carroll regional. She was a regional qualifier in both throws and the 400-meter relay and placed eighth at this year’s state finals in the shot put at 42-0.5.
“I definitely think I hit all of the goals we set at the beginning of the year,” she said. “Discus is going to irk me a little bit because I was so close to the school record (10 inches). That’s going to sting for a little bit.
“I take a lot of pride in the shot put and all I’ve done this year. I’m also really proud of my team in the (400 relay). I was the newest one. I didn’t sprint in middle school, and we worked all three years to get that record. And to get it by more than one second … was a pretty big highlight this season.”
She credits her weight training with being the catalyst to her success in both throwing and sprinting. Whether looking for strength or speed, the key for Duncan has been explosion.
“As far as sprinting, it had more to do with how competitive I am,” she said. “If there was someone in front of me in the race, it was less about technique and it was more about catching them and not letting them beat me. But lifting three or four days a week really helped with the explosion I needed.”
Duncan’s athletic career will continue as part of the Indiana University-Kokomo track and field team, where she will shed the sprinting events and focus on throwing. In addition to the shot and discus, she is looking forward to learning the disciplines of hammer throwing and the javelin.
She will study physical therapy at IU-K.