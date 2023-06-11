PENDLETON -- When she began playing at the age of 5 in a tee-ball league, Shelby Messer did not enjoy the game of softball.
She hated it.
But, at the urging of her family, she continued and after a successful one-day, five-game pitching performance during travel ball at the age of 9, Messer realized she had the talent and love of the sport to continue developing as a pitcher.
This season, after a strong regular season, the Pendleton Heights junior took her game to another level during the postseason, pitching the Arabians to the semistate finals, and for her efforts, Messer has been named the 2023 THB Sports Softball-Pitcher Athlete of the Year.
“It’s definitely surprising, but I was definitely putting in the work at the beginning of the year,” she said. “It’s something that was a goal for me, I would say, but at the beginning I was really just focusing on being there when I was needed.”
Messer finished the regular season a perfect 9-0 and had an ERA just above 2.00 as one of two primary pitchers for the Arabians.
During the postseason, she was 4-1 — her only loss coming at the hands of top-ranked Roncalli in the semistate finals — with sectional wins over Greenfield-Central and New Palestine, a dramatic regional win against Lawrence North and the semistate semifinal walk-off victory over Mooresville. Against the Wildcats at regional, Messer overcame three home runs — including a grand slam — to strike out a career-high 15 batters before Bo Shelton hit a slam of her own to cap a late Arabians rally.
“In the regular season, I was confident, but they weren’t big games that I was put in,” Messer said. “During postseason, nobody expected us to be there at the start of the season, so I was focused on proving them wrong.”
She shared pitching responsibilities with senior Eliza Findlay, who won this award last season in much the same way. The two worked together on game preparation, and Findlay kept her own positive attitude even as Messer was getting the ball from coach Rob Davis during the team’s postseason run.
“I don’t think I would have been here if not for Eliza,” Messer said. “We would talk after every inning (against New Palestine), and I would ask her if something wasn’t working what I needed to do. She had the book in the dugout and would tell me what I needed to do, and we’d go to the bullpen and figure it out.”
Late in the season, Messer pitched the opener of the Shelbyville Invitational against Martinsville and won 3-1. Later in the day, it was Findlay who shut down the Bears' offense in the championship game as the Arabians avenged the regular-season loss.
That win against the Artesians for Messer and against Shelbyville for the team proved to be the injection of added confidence the Arabians needed as they entered the postseason.
“I think close games are the most exciting games and they boost your confidence a lot,” she said. “Beating Shelbyville, everyone was super happy.”
With a year still to go in high school, Messer is drawing interest from college coaches and said playing collegiately is a goal. One area she would like to improve upon for next season is her velocity, to have a better fastball to go with her breaking pitches.