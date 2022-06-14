PENDLETON — The odds were against Pendleton Heights junior Eliza Findlay before the Arabians softball season ever began.
A broken hand suffered during the fall threatened to hamper Findlay’s first season as a varsity pitcher for a team that featured a powerful lineup.
And yet she thrived.
Despite not being a “strikeout pitcher,” Findlay won 18 games this season in the circle while maintaining a 2.25 ERA against one of the toughest schedules — and in one of the best conferences — in the state and has been named the 2022 THB Sports Softball-Pitcher Athlete of the Year.
“I think it’s kind of crazy,” Findlay said. “Two weeks before the season I still had a broken hand. I was going to physical therapy, and I hadn’t pitched since October. I had a lot of goals that I wanted to reach, and I reached all of them.”
Findlay did fan 104 batters in her 137 innings this season and had a 4-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Early in the season, she pitched all eight innings of an 8-6 win over Center Grove, which she said gave her the confidence she needed going forward.
“That was one of my goals to beat Center Grove, and in eight innings, we did,” she said.
That confidence showed in Findlay as she pitched the Arabians past Madison-Grant, Frankton and Elwood to win the Madison County title. She followed with impressive wins over Cathedral, Noblesville, Hamilton Southeastern, Connersville and Eastern Hancock, which simply was a precursor for what she would do in the postseason.
Findlay allowed just one earned run over 10 innings in three appearances during sectional wins over Richmond, Anderson and Mount Vernon, with the championship game win over the Marauders coming as one of the most emotional nights of the season for the Arabians.
“The six juniors that were on varsity last year, we texted each other last year (after losing to MV in the final) and said we’re never letting this happen again,” Findlay said. “That was our huge goal this entire year, and we run-ruled them, basically. That was really special.”
Then, despite dealing with a broken blister on her pitching hand, Findlay fired a three-hit shutout at North Central for the regional championship, where she also eclipsed the 100-strikeout milestone for the season.
It took Roncalli, a team ranked by many as the No. 1 team in the nation, to end the PH season.
But it was still a year of high success for Findlay, one she hopes to build on and make improvements heading into 2023.
“My velocity, that’s a big thing,” she said. “I’m going to go to speed and agility and get stronger for next season. My spin also, so I can spin it even more and get more swings and misses next year. I had about one strikeout per inning and next year, I’m going for two strikeouts per inning.”