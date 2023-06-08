FRANKTON — Very few athletes began their high school careers under the weight of expectations that hung around their neck quite like Frankton softball star Makena Alexander.
Even fewer met those expectations, and Alexander might be the one player who actually exceeded them.
Despite some numbers being lower than her record-breaking junior campaign, Alexander was an even better player in 2023. Her power and average were as strong as ever, hard offseason work paid off defensively and the Eagles' senior has been named the 2023 THB Sports Softball Player Athlete of the Year.
This is Alexander’s second consecutive award, a momentous achievement given the depths of talent in the area.
“It’s a huge honor,” she said. “It’s absolutely insane. There’s so much talent in this area. It’s amazing that I got chosen again.”
Alexander hit 10 home runs this spring — bringing her three-year career total to 42 — while batting .556 with 41 RBI and 12 doubles. She slugged at a 1.194 clip, had an extraordinary OPS (on-base + slugging percentage) of 1.840 and struck out just four times in 96 plate appearances. Even in her final game, Frankton’s loss to Lapel in the sectional semifinals, she hit her last two high school home runs.
She improved defensively as well, fielding the shortstop position at a .938 clip and committing just five errors.
What makes Alexander’s production even more impressive was she had to perform while opposing coaches and pitchers either pitched around her or just took the bat out of her hands with an intentional walk. She drew 19 free passes and knew before the season started a repeat of her 20-homer junior year was going to be impossible.
“I knew the pitching was going to be a little bit difficult this year,” Alexander said. “Going into it, based off last year, I knew it wasn’t going to be the same.”
She has achieved something of a folk hero status in her community, as stories and videos of her prodigious home run power caused guests at the ballpark to change their parking habits to keep their cars out of harm’s way.
Even deeper than that, Alexander’s impact on young girls in the community cannot be overstated. The frequent sight of kids wearing her jersey number to the games and wanting to be just like ‘Big Mak’ — as she has been affectionately dubbed in Eagle Country — has not gone unnoticed by the Frankton senior.
“That’s really heartwarming,” she said. “I love coaching little kids — I do softball lessons in Frankton — I love seeing the youth come in and be so excited for the game and to learn. I just love it.”
Her softball career will continue next spring at Butler, where she will rejoin her long-time travel ball teammate Kieli Ryan from Pendleton Heights and play for legendary former Arabians coach Scott Hall.
Second in her graduating class with a grade point average of 4.24, Alexander will study health sciences with a minor in chemistry or Spanish on a pre-physician’s assistant track. She is unsure of her specific role with the Bulldogs, but is looking forward to her next adventure.
“I don’t know defensively what Scott’s plan is for me yet. I don’t know offensively what his plan is for me,” she said. “I’ll fit in wherever he has me. I’ll do my best wherever he puts me.”