FRANKTON -- Quite simply, Frankton shortstop Makena Alexander had a season for the ages.
After living up to the hype in her debut season a year ago, the junior far exceeded even the lofty expectations that surrounded her this year, and her record-breaking performance for the Eagles has earned Alexander the 2022 THB Sports Softball-Player Athlete of the Year.
Even in an area loaded with softball talent, even Alexander knew her season was special.
“I’m really excited about it, and there’s a lot of girls around here who are really, really good,” she said. “I thought, ‘Well, maybe I’ll get it, and if I do, OK, yay!’ But I’m definitely just as happy as if it had been someone else.”
Consider just the numbers.
Alexander finished the season as the area leader in batting average (.658), slugging percentage (1.607), on base plus slugging (2.343), home runs (20), RBI (56), walks (30), runs scored (47) and total hits (52). Her home run total is a new Madison County record which led to the walk total as pitchers and coaches opted to simply take the bat out of her hands.
It is estimated over half her walks were intentional, including a total of seven in the sectional and regional championship games. She had two opportunities to swing the bat in those games and collected a home run and a single.
“In the moment, I’m like ‘Oh darn, that sucks,’” she said of her many free passes. “Then I switch mindsets to where my job is to score a run, to get in. Now I have to be speedy on the basepaths and be smart.”
Just for good measure, Alexander also led the Eagles with 12 stolen bases and played the most demanding defensive position at an .895 clip.
Alexander fell in love with the game after playing baseball at the pee-wee level growing up. She showed remarkable natural ability — she hit her first dinger in the sixth grade — and with coaching has developed into the most feared hitter around. This year, she enjoyed the type of year-long hot streak the best players can only dream of.
“It’s pretty cool,” she said. “I was getting a lot of calls from my coaches, and I was still working even if we weren’t at the field, so that had a lot to do with it.”
There was a buzz around Alexander’s arrival to Frankton that did not quiet down when her debut was pushed back to her sophomore year due to COVID-19. Her 12-home run, 45-RBI, .553-average season created even higher expectations this year, something she has learned to deal with.
“I really just want to play my game regardless, and if I do bad, I do bad,” she said. “It’s all part of the game.”
Alexander has already verbally committed to play for former Pendleton Heights coach Scott Hall at Butler when her days at Frankton are complete.
Before she heads into her senior year at Frankton, she said she has work to do to improve as a player, something that should strike fear into the hearts of her future opponents.
“Hitting definitely and pitch selection a little bit,” she said. “I’m a sucker for a good change up. In the field, I’m going to be focused on slowing down. There’s a lot I need to work on.”