A goal-driven athlete, Julius Gerencser leaves behind a legacy of winning thanks to hard work after walking off the Gainbridge Fieldhouse floor with his second straight podium finish at the IHSAA Wrestling State Finals earlier this year.
One of just three Daleville wrestlers to notch over 100 career wins, Gerencser established — and met -- goals to improve each year he competed. That included moving higher on the podium this year at the state finals, which he did with a sixth-place finish, and the 138-pounder has earned his second straight THB Sports Wrestling Athlete of the Year award.
One of three area wrestlers to advance past semistate — along with Frankton junior heavyweight Hunter Branham and Daleville 195-pound senior Jackson Ingenito — Gerencser is grateful to those around him for elevating him to this successful end to his high school career.
“The community of Daleville — and even some of my Elwood friends that I had backing me -- I’m forever grateful for,” Gerencser said. “This is something I never thought I’d get to do, let alone twice.”
Gerencser finishes his career with a 136-19 record — 28-5 this season -- joining senior teammate Brandon Kinnick and two-time state finalist Corbin Maddox as the only Broncos to reach the century mark for career victories. After losing in the semistate ticket round his sophomore year, Gerencser was undefeated during the regular season, made it to state and placed eighth last season.
It was a bumpier climb to the top this season. Gerencser dropped a regular season match and came up short of claiming regional or semistate championships but gathered motivation and learned from those defeats to finish strong at the state level.
“The one defeat I had during the regular season, I just kind of bowed my head and went back to the drawing board because I still had stuff to work on. I wasn’t the best or where I needed to be for postseason runs,” he said. “Getting third in regional and at semistate and not being the favorite in some matches, I knew I had to be the best me I could be (at state) and thankfully, I was.”
One of the athletes in the sport Gerencser admired so much growing up is Maddox, the state runner-up at 220 pounds in 2017. He said it is surreal to be included in the same sentence as the Daleville legend.
“It’s hard to wrap my head around,” Gerencser said. “He set the standard, and my seventh and eighth grade year, I watched him do his thing, and I said, ‘I want to be that guy, I want to be better than him.’”
He adds he could not have gotten here alone. He thanks his family, friends, coaches and the community for helping with all his success. He hopes younger wrestlers can learn from his accomplishments that, with plenty of hard work and determination, they can achieve whatever they strive to do.
“I’m hoping that the younger kids -- you don’t have to be from a big school to get it done once, let alone twice,” he said. “You can do it. You just have to work hard. I want them to say I was a hard worker and that I seized it and didn’t let it go.”