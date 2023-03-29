PENDLETON -- Championship athletes have to have physical ability, intellect, an ability to overcome adversity and the desire required to outwork the opponent.
Pendleton Heights junior 145-pounder Jack Todd possesses all the characteristics of a champion, which is probably why he is one.
Todd won his first 25 matches, sat out a month with an injury, came back to claim a sectional championship and regional runner-up on his way to a berth in the state finals and has been named the THB Sports Wrestling Athlete of the Year.
“It’s an honor, and it’s super cool,” Todd said. “It was a pretty close race, and it’s cool to come out on top. It’s quite an honor.”
Todd is the first Pendleton Heights wrestler to be so honored since Spencer McCool took home the 2015 award and the second member of his family as his uncle Mason Todd won back-to-back awards in 2011 and 2012.
The injury to his rib cage occurred at the North Montgomery Duals on Dec. 28 as Todd claimed the title of the event with his 25th straight win to open the season. He did not return to the mat until Jan. 28 in the Elwood sectional, when he swept his way to the championship. He made it 30 straight wins the following week at regional before falling in the championship match.
He punched his ticket to the state finals with two wins at semistate before settling for a fourth-place finish and completed his 32-4 season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the state finals.
“No one had a perfect season, even the kids who went undefeated had rough patches,” he said. “Overall, it was good. There’s always places to improve, but I’m proud of what I’ve done. I just have to keep working with one more year to stand on top of that podium.”
The family name is inescapable.
His father, Mitch, and uncles Matt and Mason were also state finalists, but his success came by his own doing.
Not necessarily gifted with many of the physical attributes of his predecessors, the youngest Todd has gotten to where he is by hard work and, according to coach Dave Cloud, being the most intellectual and calculating athlete in the family line.
Self-confidence never hurts, either.
“That’s what I’d rather have,” Todd said. “It’s easier to go in the weight room and lift weights than it is to become mentally strong. That’s something you’d like to have in your toolbox to win matches. Believing in yourself that I’m the best wrestler in the state or in the world, then when I go out there and you’re losing or need to go get some points, I know I’m fine.”
He expects to remain busy this summer, hoping to compete in national tournaments — including the national championship in Fargo. Todd’s recruiting is also picking up, with at least one offer under his belt — and currently under his hat — and more certain to come in the future.
Once the summer season wraps up, Todd will focus on a fully healthy senior season and one more run at the state championship he treasures.
“Next year is all chips in, not that I haven’t already been,” he said. “If I wasn’t dialed in now, I will be next year. It’s becoming an obsession, it’s going to be ‘how many hours am I sleeping, what am I eating?’ Really just fine-tuning the first-place guy from the Friday-night kid.”