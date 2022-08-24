PENDLETON — When first place is the only acceptable outcome, anything less is simply not nearly good enough.
That is the mindset of Lapel junior Cameron Smith, who placed third in the boys race at the Arabian Roundup on Wednesday to lead all area runners on the Pendleton Heights course.
Sophomore Hadley Walker of Pendleton Heights led area girls with a fifth-place finish in the first race.
The Arabians were fourth among 14 teams with enough runners to score in the boys competition while the girls were third among a field of 12 qualifying teams. A total of 24 schools participated in this year’s running.
Mount Vernon swept the individual championships and team competitions, taking the girls race for the third straight year with freshman Hannah Hauser taking first place overall. Senior Tristan Trevino won the boys race with a time of 16:22.29 to beat Nick Cook of Wapahani by 22 seconds with Smith coming along 10 seconds later.
Smith had won his first two outings — the Aaron Stephenson Invitational at home and the County Clash on Saturday at Taylor University — before settling for third Wednesday. He found himself running alone in third place early in the race and maintained that position throughout. However, not having runners around him was not where he wanted to be.
“I got caught in no man’s land early,” he said. “I don’t know what the first mile (pace) was, but it felt very fast, and it was hot. That took a lot out of me. I’m not too happy with it, but it is what it is.”
Expectations are high for Smith this season after advancing to semistate last fall and track regional this spring. Lapel coach Darrell Richardson said the start to Smith’s season has been solid, but there is work to do.
“He’s got a goal. He wants to get the state finals,” Richardson said. “He’s got a long way to go. He was 85th last year at semistate, so he’s got a lot to build on.”
“I’ve got my mind set for first place,” he said. “I’ve got to start acting like I’m the person to beat.”
The Arabians placed two runners in the boys top 10 as senior Andrew Blake was eighth and junior Will Coggins on his heels in ninth. Jason Lyst (19th), Benson Davis (21st) and Devin Koperczak (42nd) rounded out the PH scoring.
The Bulldogs were 10th in the boys team competition. Following Smith were Simon Nickelson (51st), Elijah Stires (89th), Jonathon Tharp (100th) and Bennett Contos (104th).
Shenandoah placed 12th as a team, led by Sam Hinshaw in 65th, Kenyan Troxel in 71st, Darren Croffie in 84th, and Logan Renz and Landen Troxel in 95th and 96th, respectively.
While Frankton did not have enough boys to post a team score, junior Hunter Smith was one of the top area finishers rolling home in eleventh, and teammate Jack Melvin was 36th. Connor King (30th) and Spencer Proctor (34th) were Anderson’s top runners while Isaac Capshaw (76th), Gabe Thomason (92nd) and Dustin Maseman (99th) competed for Elwood.
Strong runs from Walker and Jaycee Thurman helped Pendleton Heights offset an off-day for their top runner in securing third place for the girls team.
Thurman was 12th for PH, followed by Abby Davidson in 23rd, Lily Hessler in 27th and Olivia Welpott in 34th. Phenom Ava Jarrell — who placed fifth in this event as a freshman last year — finished 35th and out of the PH scoring. Arabians coach Melissa Hagerman, happy with the performance of both her teams, said she is not concerned about Jarrell.
“She’s struggled the last couple days, but she’ll be fine,” she said. “Hadley’s been doing great at practice, Jaycee too. She has a lot of miles on her. … We’re not going to do anything but get better. Once they learn to run as a team, they’ll do great things.”
Lapel also had the top area girls runner from outside Pendleton as Hannah Combs placed 18th for the Bulldogs with teammate Avery Johnson finishing 82nd. Evelyn Croy led Frankton with a 49th place run with teammate Chelsea Newton in 57th, Macie Shepard in 78th and Alicia Finney in 92nd.
Elwood had three runners with Alora Coble (68th), Olivia Simmons (84th) and Emma Vanover (87th) while Clara Fulton was the lone Anderson Prep runner, and the Jets freshman was 74th overall.
Shenandoah was 12th among teams in the girls race and was led by Madi Cooper in 70th position. Halle Sanders (85th), Kaitlyn Ashby (86th), Charley Davis (89th) and Shaley Delk (90th) rounded out the Raiders’ scoring.