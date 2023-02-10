MIDDLETOWN – Lapel played its best basketball Friday night in a nearly flawless third quarter, and that was enough to handle Shenandoah 49-41.
The Bulldogs, after leading 21-19 at halftime, started the third with a 7-0 run and added a 7-3 run a couple minutes later, on their way to a 40-27 lead after three quarters. Brode Judge scored 10 in that third period, hitting two 3-pointers, slamming another home on a fast break and making two free throws.
“Our defense was what really led to our offense in that third quarter, got us a little spurt out and that put us in control a little bit,” Bulldog coach Kevin Cherry said. “Really proud of our guys for finding a way to win on the road after a really poor performance last Tuesday.”
Judge and his brother Bode were the catalysts in that pivotal period. Bode added four points and four rebounds, with both of his buckets coming off of offensive rebounds.
“We got on (Brode Judge) about attacking the basket,” Cherry said. “He settled at times for some contested jump shots in the first half, and when he can go to the basket, that really frees him up on the perimeter because you’ve got to respect his drive.”
Brode Judge came out of halftime ready.
“My teammates started giving me looks, and we started heating up, started hitting shots and everything just kind of fell into place,” Brode Judge said. “I felt like I was forcing stuff and trying to make things happen, and in the second half I just kind of let it all flow together.”
Raiders coach Rick Ellsworth noticed a difference in how the Bulldogs came out of halftime.
“They got some size over there and some thickness,” Ellsworth said. “And I think they probably said, ‘let’s get tough.’ And they just got physical with us. That’s the difference in the game.”
Take away the 19-8 third quarter, and Shenandoah outscored Lapel 33-30. So what did the Raiders need to do to prevent that tide-turning third?
“We just gotta get tougher,” Ellsworth said. “Quit looking for excuses. Quit trying to bail out. We took two charges in the first half, and in the second half the guard drives right down the middle of the lane and we’ve got two guys standing there, and neither one of them step up to take the charge.”
Lapel led 42-27 early in the fourth before the Raiders started chipping away. They got within six, 44-38, with 2:27 to play on two free throws by Hayden Hubbard. And they had one possession to get even closer but couldn’t get a shot off. Lapel regained control in the final two minutes.
Shenandoah spent much of the night struggling to get open looks against Lapel’s defense, with Matt Carpenter playing the top of the zone that was active and controlling.
“I knew the guys that could get hot for them,” Cherry said. “(Carson Brookbank) is a guy that can get hot. (Jonny Howard) is a guy that comes off the bench and can get hot. AJ Demick is a really nice player for them that can shoot the basketball at a high level.”
The first quarter was pretty sloppy, with the teams combining for 14 turnovers. Jaden Cash scored twice in the final minute to open up a 14-9 Lapel lead.
Brookbank scored seven points in the second quarter to help the Raiders stay close. He scored on back-to-back possessions. The first gave Shenandoah its first lead, 16-15, and the second, a 3-pointer, made it 19-15. But Lapel closed the half with a 6-0 run.
Brode Judge finished with 18 points to lead the Bulldogs (10-10), and Cash added 12. Bode Judge had seven points and six rebounds, and Nick Witte had six points and five rebounds.
Lapel has won three of its last four and five of seven, building on what was a slow start to the season.
“We’re stepping it up big time,” Brode Judge said. “The intensity in practice has gotten a lot better, and we’re really coming together as a unit.”
Brookbank scored 18 to lead the Raiders (7-11), and Jarrett Helman added eight.
Lapel won the JV game 46-34 after the Raiders led by one at halftime. Luke Jones scored 11 for the Bulldogs, and Quinn Wilkins and Talan Jarrett each had nine. Karter Gray led Shenandoah with eight points, and Aiden Coffey and Hayden Hubbard each added six.