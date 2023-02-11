ANDERSON -- On Saturday evening, the Liberty Christian boys basketball team (10-9, 3-1 Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference) welcomed Class 1A No. 3 Bethesda Christian (14-3, 2-2) to The Den in a PAAC crossover game to set the conference standings.
The Lions came up a bit short, falling to the Patriots 53-47 and giving the visitors a third-place finish.
The game started out well for the Lions. They jumped to an 8-0 lead in the opening minutes of the first quarter. But the Patriots found their offensive stride and quickly came back to take the lead.
Each team found itself in foul trouble early. But Lions head coach Norman Anderson does not blame the loss on the number of fouls.
“You’re going to have nights like that,” he said. “The thing is we just got to keep trucking. We got to keep playing. Control what you can control. We can't control the officials and what they do.”
Going into the second quarter, the Patriots would not slow down on offense. The Lions tried to adjust but could not get stops against the visiting team.
There were two Lions who performed well for their team, including senior Kobe Watson. When he was in the paint, the Patriots were no match. He finished the game leading the team with 17 points. He credits his performance to his teammates.
“My point guards and my shooting guards,” he said. “They gave me the ball while I was in the paint.”
The second half was similar as the Patriots found success on offense. Bethesda finished the game with 10 3-pointers, compared to the Lions three. But the Lions never gave up. Multiple times during the second half, they got within five points but could never get over the hump.
The best example of this is when the Lions were down six with a minute left in the game. A Patriot went up for a layup but was denied as senior Ethen Troutman smacked the ball off the glass.
The Lions were able to get the ball and pass it to senior Cedric Anderson, who ended the game with 16 points, for the successful layup, pulling Liberty within four.
But the Patriots sealed the deal at the free throw line over the final minute.
Even with the loss, Anderson believes this was a good experience for his team.
“This was a great game for us,” he said. “It’s a great thing that we're going to see in our sectional or regionals, semistate or state game. So, you just learn, you know. I tell the kids that a loss is a lesson that we can build from. We can go back and watch them to see what works. To see how we can get better and keep it moving.”
The Lions will attempt to get back in the win column as they travel to face Thrival Indy Academy on Wednesday.