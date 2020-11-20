FRANKTON — Frankton’s girls basketball program is a family, and its two most experienced members received love from their teammates, coaches and fans Friday night.
Seniors Chloee Thomas and Ava Gardner returned the favor after they were honored in a pregame ceremony, and they did so in a big way.
Thomas and Gardner helped spearhead a 55-23 runaway by the Class 2A third-ranked Eagles over Lapel, as Frankton improved to 5-0 and never let the Bulldogs breathe.
The 6-foot-1 Thomas pitched in with 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and a blocked shot. Gardner added eight points, three assists and four steals.
“I’m blessed to play with girls like this, especially on your senior night,” Thomas said. “When you and your teammates come out strong like that, against your rival, is really important.”
The Eagles blitzed their school system neighbors and never let up. They rapidly built on a nine-point run in the first five minutes, beginning with a back-door bucket by Thomas from Lauren Bates.
Frankton made it worse from there for Lapel (1-2), as the Eagles stung the Bulldogs both inside and from beyond the arc and made it difficult for Lapel to get good shots.
The Eagles led 12-2 after one quarter and extended it to 30-8 at the half. Thomas herself outscored the Bulldogs by two in the opening half, while Lapel’s only two buckets (of 18 attempts) were by Ashlynn Allman, who had to defend Thomas.
Frankton made it 43-15 at the third stop, as Thomas and Gardner contributed four points apiece in period 3.
“I’m super excited for them,” said Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker of his seniors. “They work hard and it shows on the floor and the payoff’s happening for them, and that’s what it’s all about.”
Gardner, who played alongside sister Addie for the Eagles for three years, including a push to the state title game last season, is also cherishing this moment.
“It was very grateful to have a game like this,” Gardner said. “My whole team just put it to them and I’m very proud of my team, and I think if we keep doing this, we can make a long run like we did last year.”
The contributions of Frankton’s junior starters were no less important.
Bates scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and had five rebounds and five assists. Cagney Utterback chipped in with seven points, six boards and three helpers, and Bailee Webb had five points, all in the opening 9-0 run.
“Any time you can get out to a quick start and test the waters and get the other team on their heels is pretty important,” Hamaker said. “We always say in the locker room that we want to be the ones to punch our opponents in the face and not be punched in the face, not literally, but that’s the mentality we have.”
Frankton shot just under 50 percent (22-of-45) and made seven threes in 18 tries.
Lapel hit on only 18 percent of its attempts (7-of-38) and committed 19 turnovers, 10 of those unforced. That contributed to the most decisive defeat in the three seasons Zach Newby has been the Bulldogs’ coach.
Allman’s eight points, nine rebounds and two steals were Lapel team highs.
Both teams’ next scheduled games are Tuesday, Frankton at Taylor and Lapel at home against Guerin Catholic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.