FOUNTAIN CITY — The difference between celebratory elation and absolute sports heartbreak is a very fine line.
It is a fact Shenandoah received an unwanted reminder of Monday afternoon.
Christopher Burris’ soft liner in the sixth inning with the bases loaded brought home the only two Hagerstown runs, which were enough to edge Class 2A No. 3 Shenandoah 2-1 at Northeastern High School to capture the Sectional 41 championship.
Hagerstown (23-7) captured its 12th sectional championship and its first since 2019 while denying the Raiders their first since 2006.
It was a fourth straight year of frustration for the Shenandoah seniors, who fell in close games at sectional the last two years at Centerville after having a season canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Despite the tears and hanging heads from his players, coach Ryan Painter said this loss cannot take away from all the success his team enjoyed this season.
“It’s probably one of the better seasons that Shenandoah has ever had,” he said. “That’s something to be proud of. We still have a conference championship and 22 wins.”
The loss spoiled a spectacular starting effort from sophomore Collin Osenbaugh.
The Louisville commit baffled the Tigers hitters, limiting them to just one fifth-inning single by Kayne Ervin while striking out eight and walking none over the first five innings.
He executed his coach’s plan perfectly as he threw just 55 pitches into the sixth inning.
“Everybody believed in the process, and everybody understood what the plan was today, and we executed it almost flawlessly,” Painter said.
Trouble started with the first two batters of the sixth as both Gavin Walter and Benjamin Williams laid off borderline pitches and drew the first two walks of the game off Osenbaugh.
“We developed a plan Tuesday of last week on what we wanted to do, and we stuck to it,” Painter said. “We wanted Collin to throw about 70 pitches and he was really strong. Those were tough pitches for those kids to lay off of, so hats off to those at-bats.”
Painter then went to McDaniel to face Hagerstown starter Quaid Mull, who laid down a sacrifice bunt. But Mull reached when first baseman Carson Brookbank’s throw to third was a fraction of a second late to load the bases.
McDaniel then struck out Cole Tracy, but Burris — who put the ball in play twice against Osenbaugh — slapped an 0-1 pitch for a soft single to center to score Walter and Williams with the go-ahead runs.
McDaniel retired the next two batters, but the damage was done.
McDaniel nearly struck a mighty blow with the bat for his team in the first inning, but again mere inches separated the Raiders from a big early moment.
After Osenbaugh retired the Tigers in order in the top of the first, Gavin Wilson hit the first pitch of the bottom half into right field for a single. A stolen base and one out later, Osenbaugh drew a walk to put runners at first and second.
After Jobe Robinson flew out, McDaniel hammered a Mull offering to deep right field that appeared to go over the foul pole for a three-run homer, but it was ruled just foul.
“We hit some balls hard but right at someone,” Painter said. “Dylan hits a ball in the first -- that was close, could have been a home run but was unfortunately called foul. That’s how baseball works sometimes.”
McDaniel then flew out to end one of the very few threats the Raiders (22-4) posed against Mull.
In the second inning, Gabe Lowder reached on an error with one out before Jarrett Helman hit a two-out line drive that eluded a diving Tracy in center for an RBI triple and a 1-0 lead.
The only other time Shenandoah got a runner into scoring position came in the fifth, but it came after the first two had been retired. Drew Fredenburg and Osenbaugh singled, but Mull struck out Robinson to end the inning.
Wilson singled with two outs in the seventh, but Fredenburg flew out to left field to end the game and the season.
Mull went the distance for the Tigers, striking out six and walking one over seven innings and surrendering just the one unearned run.
“He was completely effective and really kept us off balance,” Painter said. “He had some really good breaking stuff.”
Wilson, Lowder, Brookbank, Robinson and McDaniel are the five Raiders seniors who saw their careers come to an end.
Painter said they will all go on to be successful in life far beyond the baseball diamond.
“For those five seniors, the moment was never too much for them to handle,” he said. “We’re proud of them. They truly know how to handle tough situations. I would take this group up against anybody every day of the week.
“Those are going to be five very successful human beings at the game of life.”
While difficult in the moment to look ahead, Painter acknowledged with Osenbaugh, Fredenburg, Ethan Loy, Helman and left fielder Brandan Conyers returning next season, the future looks bright for the Raiders.