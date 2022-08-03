ELWOOD — Like a nervous expectant first-time father pacing in the maternity ward waiting room, Will Dailey waited in the clubhouse optimistic about what the first-year Elwood girls golf coach was seeing but nervous about what was still around the corner.
One by one, the players finished their rounds and delivered their scorecards to Dailey and his co-head coach Tom Austin for tabulation until, once the last score was added, he saw what he wanted.
After a winless year coaching at the middle school level, Dailey picked up his first win as a head coach Wednesday evening as his Panthers edged a young Alexandria squad 223-226 at Elwood Golf Links, the current home course for both teams.
It was the season opener for both teams and left Dailey excited about the achievement.
“I’m very ecstatic about the way the girls played. It was a pleasant surprise,” he said. “I think they were shocked as well, but we got it done. It’s that simple.”
It was also a big afternoon for Alexandria sophomore Rylie Kellams. Playing from the No. 2 position, she shot a 49 to earn medalist honors for the first time in her career. Her round was boosted on hole No. 3 (her fourth) as she calmly drained a 40-foot putt to save bogey and went on to par the next two holes.
“Something big like that just gets my energy up, and I’m good to go after that,” she said.
Kellams’ score was one better than Ellie Laub as the Elwood senior shot a 50 from the Panthers’ No. 3 slot. Fellow seniors Chloe Staggs (56), Emma Alvey (58) and Alyvia Savage (59) rounded out the Elwood scoring.
Yzabelle Ramey added a 62 and Haley Blackford a 70 for the Panthers.
Behind Kellams for the Tigers, senior Cali Crum fired a 52 while sophomore Lily Harpe (60) and freshman Brynley Dowdan (65) completed the scorecard for coach Bruce Johnson, who said he was happy with the team’s first time out.
“We’re real young, and they don’t know a lot of things yet, but they’re learning,” he said. “It’ll be good for us to go against Lapel and watch how they do things.”
Junior Natalie Long and freshman Jaylee Stansberry each added a 70 for the Tigers.
The otherwise ordinary golf win comes at a good time for the Elwood community, still reeling from the weekend murder of police officer Noah Shahnavaz. Dailey could see the tragedy was affecting his players during practice earlier in the week and hopes this win can deliver a smile amidst the grief.
“This win is for the whole community, I feel like, especially after something like that happened,” he said. “We’ll dedicate that one to the community, and we’ll keep it going this year.”
Elwood will not return to action until Aug. 9 when it hosts Blue River Valley while Alexandria will be back on the course Thursday at The Edge when it meets Daleville and Lapel — including two-time state champion Macy Beeson — in a three-way meet. Both Johnson and Kellams look forward to the challenge and treat Thursday’s scheduled match as a learning experience.
“I’m so excited to go up against her and just see how she plays,” Kellams said. “That’s like a bucket-list item of mine is to go up against Macy. I honestly can’t wait. I think it’s going to be a huge opportunity for me.”