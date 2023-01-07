ANDERSON – Pride was on the line Friday night for the 2023 Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament consolation finals inside Anderson Prep's Hanger, and there was no shortage.
The Class 2A Alexandria Tigers gritted out a thrilling 73-63 double-overtime victory against the host Class A Jets to settle seventh place, while the 4A Pendleton Heights Arabians cruised to a second straight win with a decisive 65-23 finale against 2A Elwood for fifth place.
However, even in defeat, the host Jets impressed during their consolation final, as they nearly halted a losing streak that now stands at 21 consecutive, dating back to the 2021-22 season.
Down by as many as 12 points early in the third quarter, the Jets soared behind a 19-0 run to not only take their first lead of the game, 36-29, but also hold the advantage several times before both programs deadlocked at 53-all by the end of regulation.
“We’ve preached (heart) all year, and we haven’t gotten that for a whole game. I think we got it the whole game tonight. It just stings a little bit,” APA coach Corey Scott remarked following the loss. “If we play that hard, we’re going to run into some wins.”
It almost happened against Alexandria, which was shorthanded with both junior Carson Cuneo and senior Owen Harpe unavailable to compete.
APA led 36-34 at the start of the fourth quarter and protected a 41-38 lead until the Tigers clawed back with solid efforts from freshmen Ethan Casas and Mason Fuller in the lineup.
Casas finished with 17 points, shooting 6-of-10 from the field. Fuller had two points. His clutch bucket broke a 46-all tie with 2 minutes, 45 seconds left in the fourth – the first of three times until overtime.
“The plan was at the start of the second quarter to put the freshmen in and see what happens and give them a chance and maybe feed off their emotion a little bit,” Tigers head coach Marty Carroll said. “They played well.”
So did Jets junior Zayden Finley, who scored a game-high 26 points with 11 rebounds. Finley buried a transition layup with 27.7 seconds left in regulation that put APA up 52-48, but the Tigers got a 3-pointer from Brady Gast at the 17.9 mark before the final frantic seconds.
J’vion Chatman split two free throws with 9.8 seconds remaining to increase the Jets’ lead to 53-51, but an and-1 opportunity for Alexandria’s Carson Hall with 0.9 left on the clock knotted up the score.
In the first overtime, both teams tied up the score twice to finish at 58-all, and APA jumped out 60-58 in the second four-minute bonus frame.
The Tigers responded by stringing together an 11-2 run to go ahead 69-60, a cushion that held the final 1:06.
Gast accounted for three of the 11 points and finished with 12. Braxton Pratt and Gabe McGuire both had 13 points to give the Tigers five double-digit scorers.
“Under the circumstances, it was our county final, I guess?,” Carroll said. “Sometimes, it’s really hard to play in the loser’s bracket or this game, in particular, so I’m proud of the kids. They all stuck together and figured out some way to win, but (the Jets) played their guts out, too.”
APA (0-10) had a trio of heroes in Finley, Ben Scott with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Lincoln Fathauer with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting.
“We’ve been waiting on (Finley) all year, and there were other guys who made plays. Ben Scott, our only senior, he went out there and made big plays as a senior. I’m really proud of our guards, our junior class,” Coach Scott said. “J’vion Chatman and Xavier Nave and Jason Settlemyer, they gave some quality minutes. And the sophomores played well in a crazy environment. We just have to stay with it, keep working.”
The Tigers (6-6) snapped a three-game losing streak in the process of staving off the upset.
“Sometimes that’s how it goes, I guess? I’m just really proud of our guys. We played hard. We’ve gotten a lot better, and we’re figuring ourselves out a little bit,” Coach Scott said. “I’m really proud of our effort. We played hard. The defense and rebounding were very good for us tonight.”
The Arabians (4-8) only needed roughly nine minutes of regulation to seize control, but they never relinquished – offensively or defensively – to lead 31-14 at halftime before going on a 14-6 run in the third quarter.
Evan Mozingo had a game-high 14 points with seven rebounds. He shot 4-of-4 from beyond the arc, as PH converted 8-of-13 from long range.
Josiah Gustin finished with 12 points and five rebounds to go with four blocked shots.
“It was much better start to finish, I thought, tonight. I thought our guys did a good job of staying focused for 32 minutes. There are always things you can do better, but I thought they did a good job tonight,” PH coach Adam Ballard said. “We had four single-digit quarters defensively. That’s always our goal, having single-digit quarters, so I’m proud of the effort tonight. I’m proud of the kids, and hopefully we can build on this.”
The Arabians opened fast with a 13-3 run, and in the fourth quarter they orchestrated an 8-0 run to lead 55-20 with 3:33 remaining.
Aaron Cookston and Brayden Kanitz each provided seven points for the Arabians. Isaac Wilson had six points and Joe Estes chipped in five with four rebounds.
Elwood was paced by Jayden Reese’s and Hunter Sallee’s eight points apiece. The Panthers (4-7) were outrebounded 30-18, including 26 on the defensive glass, which minimized second-chance shots.
The Arabians’ two-game winning streak is the longest this season, and it could serve as a catalyst with a pair of Hoosier Heritage Conference games next week, beginning at home against New Palestine on Thursday night at PH Middle School. They host Shelbyville on Jan. 14, also at the middle school.
“It’s definitely good to go into that double weekend ahead of us with a couple wins in a row. New Pal is going to be a really tough game for us, so I’m excited to start working on that tomorrow and embracing that challenge,” Ballard said.