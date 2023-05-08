ALEXANDRIA — Under the best of circumstances, a Monday comeback was going to be a Herculean task for the Alexandria tennis team as it resumed its match against Central Indiana Conference rival Mississinewa following a six-day postponement.
Due to a terrifying incident earlier in the day, conditions were nowhere near ideal for the Tigers, yet they very nearly pulled off a near impossible comeback.
Just hours after their school was in lockdown for the second time in less than a month, the Tigers took the courts against the Indians down 1-0 and trailing in three other matches. The Tigers came back to force a third set in two matches they had to win but could only come out on top in one and fell to Mississinewa 3-2, effectively ending a four-year reign as CIC girls tennis champions -- a streak that has only been interrupted by a pandemic.
Both teams will be heavily favored in their remaining conference matchups, but this was the de facto conference title match.
“It’s almost always been a 3-2 match, and we’ve both had our share of victories and heartbreaks,” Alexandria coach Matt DeVault said of his meetings with Mississinewa. “We had a great run, and we’ll be back after it next year.”
When play was halted due to inclement weather last Tuesday, Mississinewa was very much in command. The Indians had won the No. 3 singles match as Sophie Joseph defeated Avery Cuneo 6-1, 6-2 to take that 1-0 lead. In matches still ongoing, their No. 1 singles player, Madison Fuqua, held a commanding 6-2, 5-3 lead over Alexandria’s Allie Clark, and Michaela Cook led Gabby Hosier 6-2, 1-0 in the No. 2 singles match.
Fuqua very quickly ended her match with Clark when play resumed by taking the first game for a 6-2, 6-3 win for a 2-0 lead, but the No. 1 doubles team of Alexandria — Addy Warren and Lily Harpe — finished off a convincing 6-0, 6-1 win over Kiera Frantz and Avery Wilson.
That left the Tigers in a position where Hosier and the No. 2 doubles team of Alyssa Ryan and Abby Gaines had to win both matches for the team to come out on top.
Against the odds, they nearly made it happen.
After dropping seven of the nine games played last Tuesday, Hosier took charge of her match. She reeled off five straight wins to open play before taking the second set and going on to a 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 win to even the match at 2-2.
Simultaneously, after dropping two quick games to lose the first set 7-5, Ryan and Gaines rolled to a 6-2 second-set win and grabbed the first game of the third and decisive set.
But that’s where the Tigers' comeback ran off course, thanks in large part to unforced errors.
“Their two doubles picked it up a little bit, and we made some mental mistakes,” DeVault said. “I thought Gabby played great and forced a third set. Gabby played her game and got her (opponent) out of her game and made her play Gabby’s style.”
The Tigers duo found itself down 4-1 before a Ryan ace trimmed the deficit to 4-2. But the momentum didn’t last, and Camille Arbogast and Ashier Bernius held off Ryan and Gaines 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 to clinch the match.
“I thought they stepped up and play hard,” DeVault said. “We had our chances. We knew it was an uphill battle. We were down on four courts. We put ourselves in a great position to maybe win it in the end.”
He said the players had the option of not playing after being put on lockdown when a threat was phoned into the school earlier in the day. But they never wavered.
“It was an emotional day,” DeVault said. “People don’t understand that a lockdown isn’t something we just talk about. It’s our second one in three weeks. The kids handled it well. All the students did.”
Alex will resume its conference schedule Tuesday as it hosts Madison-Grant before travelling to Elwood on Wednesday.