PENDLETON — Yorktown senior Alanah Jones pitched a complete-game one-hitter at Legends Field to clinch the Hoosier Heritage Conference title for the Tigers.
The Purdue-Fort Wayne commit struck out 13 and retired the first 18 batters she faced in a vital road game to spoil the senior night for Pendleton Heights.
“Well, I’m a senior as well, so congrats to them. We are all going on to do better things after high school, but coming in here we all had to fight and have grit,” Jones said. “We knew it was their senior night and wanted to bring it to them as much as they wanted to bring it to us.”
After six scoreless innings, Yorktown junior Jenna Sylvester reached on an error by the Pendleton Heights shortstop. Freshman Ava Aul was then called off the bench to pinch-run for Sylvester after advancing to second base on a wild pitch.
Then sophomore Caitlin LaFerney drilled a single to left field to put runners on the corners, and freshman Clara McCammon came in to pinch-run for LaFerney.
“We actually set this play up in the dugout prior to (the seventh), and I said things have got to happen for this to go down,” Yorktown coach Jeremy Penrod said. “The hope was to get the lead-off hitter on, but she didn’t get on. So the next hitter comes up and gets on, and a very rare passed ball put the play back in our hands.”
In a chaotic sequence of events, junior Lizzy Willis attempted a sac-bunt, but PH pitcher Eliza Findlay fielded the ball and ran Aul back to third base. Meanwhile, McCammon retreated back to first base thinking the bunted ball was caught.
As PH third baseman Brynn Libler threw the ball to second base for the force out, Aul took off for home. The crowd at Legends Field erupted for the play at the plate, but All-State catcher Kieli Ryan dropped the ball during the tag, and Aul scored to give the Tigers (21-2) the go-ahead run.
“We have got to be mentally tough. We gave it to them, and we should still be playing ball right now,” PH coach Rob Davis said. “I get we made mistakes, but they were routine plays.”
The master plan to break the tie for Yorktown’s first-year effectively worked as the Tigers were able to put the ball in play and allowed the Arabians’ defense to self-destruct.
“In a 0-0 ballgame, you have got to want the ball hit to you, expect the ball hit to you and know what to do when the ball is coming to you,” Davis said. “It is a good learning moment for us. Hopefully, they take something away from it, want the ball in pressure situations and get hungry.”
Senior Kaytlyn Kennedy added an insurance run by launching a deep drive to left field that was nearly caught at the fence but dropped as Willis scored to extend the Tigers’ lead to 2-0.
“We have a lot of faith in our team and our defense is outstanding,” Penrod said. “They will run through that fence for each other and do anything for these pitchers.”
PH sophomore Bo Shelton led off the bottom of the seventh with a pinch-hit single to centerfield to end the perfect game for Jones.
“Believe it or not, the best two hitting teams in this conference outside of us are PH and Shelbyville, and she had one-hitter going in both that was lost in the seventh inning,” Penrod said.
Jones was able to complete her dominant outing by fanning the following two PH hitters and forcing a pop-out from Ryan for the final out of the game.
The future Mastodon has increased her season total to 162 strikeouts and has allowed just seven earned runs in 86 2/3 innings. Jones said the family atmosphere at Yorktown improved the most over the course of this season.
“I know I have a great defense behind me, so knowing that going into it definitely helps me mentally as a pitcher knowing if I were to give up a hit that they would make plays for me,” Jones said.
Class 3A No. 1 Yorktown concludes the regular season with a home game against Hamilton Southeastern on Friday and draws Hamilton Heights for its first playoff opponent Tuesday.
Class 4A No. 6 Pendleton Heights (20-6) will host Fishers at Legends Field on Friday to finish the regular season and will compete against Richmond on Monday for the first round of the playoff tournament.
“At the beginning of the season, we wanted to win the (Delaware) County (tournament). We won the county. We wanted to compete and have a chance to win the conference, and we did that,” Penrod said. “So onto the next step, we want to take the tournament one game at a time, and you never know what can happen if some team gets hot and gets on a roll.”