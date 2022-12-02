FRANKTON — Friday’s Central Indiana Conference opener between the Frankton Eagles and Alexandria Tigers will never be considered a work of art.
Although Alex coach Mickey Hosier and sophomore Lily Harpe may disagree with that assessment.
Harpe led all players with 13 points and made two tough field goals in key moments as the Tigers upset Frankton 35-29 to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Eagles.
“I told the girls the other day at practice that we’ve beaten everybody, but we haven’t beaten them,” Hosier said of Frankton. “We’ve talked about being a year away, but Cali Crum and Maya King aren’t going to be with us next year. Why not us, and why not this year?”
After a 9-0 Frankton run in the fourth quarter trimmed Alex’s lead to 29-28, Harpe made a tough shot from the lane in traffic and did so again moments later after a Bella Dean free throw to help keep the surging Eagles (7-2) at bay. Jacklynn Hosier put the final touches on the victory with a pair of free throws with 51.9 seconds left.
The celebrating, which began in the final seconds on the court, on the bench and in the stands, could still be heard from the Tigers’ locker room well after the final buzzer sounded.
“It means everything because Mickey’s been my coach forever, and Jacklynn is my best friend, and they’ve always talked about this game,” Harpe said. “This week, we put in so much work, and this is amazing. It’s going to change our program.”
Despite committing 18 turnovers, Frankton led much of the first half. The Eagles scored their biggest lead at 6-2 on an Emma Sperry layup, but Harpe answered with a 3-point basket to keep things close. The Tigers sophomore then gave Alexandria (7-1) the lead for good as she made 4-of-6 free throws in the final moments of the second quarter, and the Tigers took a 15-12 lead into halftime.
Dean pulled the Eagles back within two at 21-19 when she made a free throw, but the Tigers roared back with eight straight points thanks to a pair of made 3-point baskets, a rarity on the evening.
First, junior Morgan Baker drilled a trey off one of Hosier’s four assists and, following yet another Eagles turnover, it was Hosier who hit the long-range basket. After an Eagles’ miss, Hosier scored on a feed from Harpe, and it was 29-19 — the biggest lead of the night.
The Tigers made just 3-of-26 from 3-point range, but the last two were enormous.
For the game, Frankton committed 30 turnovers compared to just 12 by the Tigers.
“Defensively, we were good, and they were scrambling and not handling our defense very well,” Coach Hosier said. “At some point, I thought we were going to make shots, but I think our defense is what paid the bills tonight.”
Sperry finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Eagles while Hosier — averaging 26 points this season — was limited to nine points, but grabbed 11 rebounds and had nine steals.
Both teams return to action on the road next week as Alexandria visits Eastern on Tuesday while the Eagles travel to Daleville on Wednesday.
The Eagles took the junior varsity contest by 37-32 score over the Tigers. Frankton’s Sophia Hoagland led all players with 12 points while Daisy Bivens paced Alex with eight points.